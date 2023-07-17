CASTLETON — The pitcher's mound can be a solitary place. So much of how a baseball game goes is in the pitcher's hands.
A pitcher can make or break a team in pressure situations and Rutland Post 31 starter Andy McEnerny chose the former in Monday's game against rival Lakes Region.
McEnerny didn't back down from the challenge of a solid Lakers lineup, leading Rutland to a 5-3 win against Lakes Region at Vermont State University-Castleton.
The win for Post 31 avoided the season sweep in the three-game series with the Lakers.
McEnerny's outing wasn't spotless, allowing seven hits, but he always seem to come through in the big spots.
In each of the last three innings, Lakes Region had two runners on base, but only one runner found their way home as the Otter Valley graduate got out of danger.
"You just have to focus on hitting your spots. That was my main thing when there were runners on base," McEnerny said. "I just took some deeper breaths on the mound. As a pitcher, you have control of the pace of the game."
"Andy has a bulldog mentality," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer. "He doesn't let anything affect him, which I think helps. When he gets into those tight situations, I have faith that he'll get it done."
Lakes Region has hit a bit of a wall offensively and its hoping to break out of it during this crucial final stretch of the regular season, where it might not have an off day leading into the American Legion that starts on Saturday in Castleton.
"We're just not clicking hitting-wise," said Lakers coach Parth Patel. "We know it's coming. It's just a matter of time. Hopefully, sooner than later."
Lakes Region had its most sustained offensive success in the fourth inning, where it scored a pair of runs. Sawyer Ramey led off the inning by reaching on an error and Trey Lee reached on a beautiful bunt to the left side of the infield.
Ramey ended up coming in on a balk and Lee scored on a Cody Nelson single a few batters later.
Those two runs cut into a five-run lead that Rutland had built up midway through the the fourth. Lakes got its third run in the seventh on a Ramey single that scored Caleb Nelson.
Post 31 has struggled to consistently put together quality at-bats throughout the season, but did a nice job of it in Monday's game.
Rutland had just three hits off Lakes Region pitching, but worked 11 walks and were the beneficiary of a pair of hit batsman.
"It was nice to see the quality at-bats," Bloomer said. "That's some times been our downfall, not getting the timely hit or quality at-bat."
Rutland made its three hits count. Speedy lefty Aaron LeFrancois plated the game's first run on his team's first after Stefano Falco and Nolan Tripp had worked walks before him in the third.
Cameron Rider had a gap shot in the fourth inning that scored Braedon McKeighan and Rutland added on three more runs to extend the lead, two coming on passed balls and the other on a walk to Jordan Beayon that forced a run in.
While McEnerny worked the whole game on the mound for Rutland, Lakes Region used five pitchers in order to have arms available for a stretch of four or possibly five regular season games that were left to play after Monday's game.
"We have a lot of games coming up. It's like an all-star game. Every inning, I have a new pitcher," Patel said. "That's what we had to do to make up for the rest of the games. It's going to be hard, but we have to do what's best for us."
Lakes Region is in tight battle for a spot in the Legion state tournament, which it is set to host.
If the Lakers are in the top-four of the Southern Division, they will get a spot in the tournament outright. If they fall outside of the top four, they will compete in a play-in game with the No. 4 seed to see who moves into the tournament.
In past years, Lakes Region would have gotten an automatic bid due to its host status, but the league made a change to go with a play-in format this year, if needed.
Rutland's state tournament hopes aren't as viable as its county rivals. Post 31 pretty much needs to win out to have a chance at playing in the tournament.
"We didn't have a lot of players to start the season and we don't have a lot of players now," McEnerny said. "We know it's going to be tough. Our main focus was to have good offense and play clean defense."
Offense and clean defense will take a team a long way this time of year. Rutland hopes it keeps its tournament hopes on life support.