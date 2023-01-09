With the up and down nature of the beginning of the season, the Rutland boys basketball team will take any win it can get.
Monday's 52-47 triumph against Division II Middlebury wasn't the prettiest, but it's another tick in the win column for RHS.
"We've talked a lot about closing out games," said Rutland senior Eli Pockette. "There have been games this year where we've been up in the second half and it hasn't gone our way. It wasn't pretty, but we got it done. That's all that matters."
There were multiple stretches where it looked like Rutland might pull away and win handily, but the Tigers just wouldn't go away.
RHS got it going offensively and opened up an 11-point lead at one point in the third quarter, but Middlebury responded to get the deficit down to six heading into the fourth.
Rutland led by 10 early in the fourth, but the Tigers battled back again.
"We are a work in progress. This is only our fifth game. We're losing our gym because of floor damage. We talked a lot about resolve," said Middlebury coach Chris Altemose.
"They're buying in and they're working really hard. Every game is a step forward."
Middlebury hadn't led the whole game, but tied it up on a hard-fought bucket in the paint by Penn Riney. Riney had a chance to give the Tigers the lead on the ensuing possession, but came up empty in his trip to the line.
Eric Swain drove to the basket for a layup that gave RHS the lead for good with about a minute left. Rutland was 4-for-4 at the charity stripe in the last minute with Cellan Wood and Swain burying their freebies.
"Credit to Chris, he's trying to build something and get it rolling. His kids played hard," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We found a way to win it and that's the important thing. Hopefully, we can find a way to build off it."
Rutland had some very strong stretches offensively where the ball was moving around and it allowed RHS to get some good looks at the hoop.
In the early going, Rutland got the ball to its bigs, Luke DelBianco and Will Fuller, and let them do some damage pushing RHS out to a lead.
It was Eli Pockette taking center stage in the second quarter on a late 8-0 run that proved to be incredibly important in the grand scheme of the final result.
"(Eli) looked comfortable, like he had some good pop in his step," coach Wood said. "Hopefully, that's a good sign for us going forward."
Pockette suffered an injury during football season that put his senior hoops season in jeopardy, so he's cherishing every time he takes the floor.
"The guys are stepping up big this year, especially as I work back in to where I used to be," Pockette said.
Pockette led Rutland with 16 points, adding a team-high seven rebounds. Swain had 11 points, DelBianco had eight, Cellan Wood had seven and Fuller had six.
Riney, who stands well over 6-feet tall, was a load to deal with on the block, putting up 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for Middlebury.
"We thought we had a good chance to win the inside game tonight," Altemose said. "Penn's a force. He finishes strong and is real solid down there."
Everyone knows about how good Riney is, but Altemose is impressed with how the pieces are filling in around him.
Graham Mattrick had seven points during Middlebury's run late in the third. Jack Trudeau had 10 points and was in passing lanes all night long defensively.
Middlebury (2-3) has proven itself to be a formidable club in D-II, going toe-to-toe with D-I Rutland on Monday and hanging with undefeated Fair Haven last week during the first half of their Friday matchup.
The Tigers have another big test next Tuesday against one-loss North Country, but before then, they Missisquoi Valley on Saturday.
Rutland (3-6) looks to build off Monday's victory next Tuesday at Mount Mansfield.
