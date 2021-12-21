The last time South Burlington walked off the court at Keefe Gymnasium, they did so with a winning elation. The Rutland boys basketball team was determined to make the sequel a different story.
The Ravens withstood a tough challenge from the Wolves and pulled out a 59-52 win Tuesday night.
“We showed a lot of resilience,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Tuesday’s game flipped the script of the two teams’ Division I semifinal last winter.
On that day in late March, South Burlington had an eight-point lead at the half and Rutland clawed back to eventually take a lead, before the Wolves responded and advanced to the state final.
On Tuesday, Rutland had a 10-point lead of its own at the half, keyed by a stellar defensive effort with a 7-2 run heading into the break.
No matter the deficit, it’s never a good idea to count South Burlington out. The Wolves made a game with D-I powerhouse Rice interesting to open the season and they did the same on Tuesday.
The Ravens pushed their lead to 13 to open the second half, but South Burlington started chipping away. The Wolves went on a 5-0 run and later an 11-1 run to take their first lead since the first quarter.
“We knew eventually they were going to start hitting shots,” Wood said. “We talked about sticking with the game plan and taking everything one possession at a time. We showed some poise.”
The teams were square at 40-40 heading into the fourth and were still locked, this time at 46-46, midway through the quarter.
The first team to get a run going would be in the driver’s seat in the late going and Rutland was the team to do that.
The Ravens got the ball into post player Luke DelBianco who scored and was fouled for an and-one. After Rutland got a defensive stop, DelBianco had another nice move in the post to push the RHS lead to five.
“When you get (Luke) going, it’s hard to stop him,” said Rutland guard Jack Coughlin. “He’s such a big guy, six-three or six-four, 250 (pounds), that’s a hard guy to stop.”
The Ravens have plenty of impressive guards, but teams can’t forget about their post presence.
“It was a point of emphasis that we could dump it in to him,” Wood said. “He’s a huge part of our offense. I’m a strong believer in having balance.”
Having the balance of working the ball inside and creating off of that is something Wood wants to see more of moving forward.
A basket from Eli Pockette pushed Rutland’s lead to seven, before South Burlington responded, but the Wolves wouldn’t get any closer than five the rest of the way.
Rebounding was critical for the Ravens to put the game away with South Burlington working hard to crash the boards in the closing minutes.
“There were a ton of offensive rebounds down the stretch that were crucial,” Wood said. “Those are hustle plays, little plays that make a difference.”
Scoring was balanced for Rutland as it has been throughout the early season. Pockette led the Ravens with 11 points and DelBianco had 10. Coughlin and Trey Davine both had nine.
Khalon Taylor was a force for South Burlington with 21 points and 10 rebounds from his guard position.
It wouldn’t be shocking if Rutland and South Burlington see each other come playoff time. Both teams are expected to be among the elite in D-I, so this was a huge win for the Ravens. “We knew it was going to be really hard with the challenge in front of us,” Coughlin said. “We dug in when times were hard and came out victorious.”
Rutland (3-1) heads to the Metro region on Thursday for a 6:30 tip-off against Burlington. South Burlington (1-2) will be at the Seahorses on Monday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.