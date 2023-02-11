Mid-February is a time when a high school basketball team wants to be playing at its best, fully hitting its stride.
Each game matters more and more as the the start of the postseason inches closer.
The Rutland boys basketball team knows the importance this time of year brings and is peaking at the right time. RHS knocked off a very strong St. Johnsbury squad 49-40 Saturday afternoon at Keefe Gymnasium,
The win was Rutland's fifth in its last six tries on the back half of its schedule after beginning the season 3-7.
RHS looked like it might be for a dominant victory when Rutland had the Hilltoppers doubled on the scoreboard 36-18, but St. Johnsbury had no plans to go down easily.
The Hilltoppers went on a 12-0 run that cut Rutland's lead to six with less than two minutes to go. Junior guard Harry Geng accounted for much of the run himself as St. Johnsbury made it a game again.
A Braeden Elnicki 3-pointer quelled the run for Rutland and St. Johnsbury wouldn't get any closer than six the rest of the way. The home side did itself no favors at the free throw line for much of the stretch run, but had enough to hold the Hilltoppers off.
"We knew that St. Johnsbury was going to have a run," said RHS coach Mike Wood. "We haven't been in a lot of games where we're ahead like that and the other team pushes. An opponent like St. Johnsbury is battle-tested every night, so we knew that we would keep coming. We showed a lot of resilience."
"We go through those drills every day, four minutes down by two," said Rutland big man Luke DelBianco, of the work RHS puts in to those late-game situations. "We tried to hold them and we did."
The third quarter was where Rutland turned the tides of the game. Neither team shot the ball well at all in the first half with St. Johnsbury going into the break with a 14-12 edge.
The momentum was there for the taking for whichever side wanted it and Rutland clearly to open the second half.
After the Hilltoppers scored the first points of the third, RHS went on a 13-0 run that spanned much of the quarter.
"We wanted to come out of half and go on a run because we knew that St. Johnsbury could go on a run," DelBianco said. "In our games in the past, other teams would come out of the half on a run. They started pressing us a little bit and we just capitalized on it."
DelBianco and fellow post player Will Fuller played a big part in Rutland taking control of their work inside on both ends. Rutland controlled the boards and used their post players to open things up on offense as well.
"Once you go through the post, it's easier to spread it around the floor," DelBianco said.
"We felt like if we could execute better (in the second half) and get Luke involved more, because we thought we had some mismatches that we just missed, that we'd be in good shape and it would open up other things on the perimeter," Wood said.
DelBianco led Rutland with 11 points, followed by 10 from Elnicki and Fuller. Eric Swain added seven points and had a presence on the boards as well.
Geng led St. Johnsbury with 15 points, 12 of which coming in the fourth-quarter comeback. Rex Hauser added 13 points and provided much of the Hilltoppers' rebounding effort.
Rutland's defense continues be a hallmark of its effort on a daily basis. It was the defensive end of the floor that allowed RHS to stay afloat when nothing was falling in the first half and its a driving force in their recent success.
Wood lauded the effort of Fuller and senior guard Tyler Weatherhogg on the defensive end on Saturday.
"They were just relentless defensively," Wood said. "We talk about it every day, but when guys do it, it's impressive."
Rutland (8-8) hosts rival Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
