The Rutland boys and girls basketball teams capped the North-South Classic in winning fashion, as both squads topped Essex Saturday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
The RHS boys staved off a late Hornets run to claim their first victory of the young season, winning 54-48, and the girls got back to the .500 mark with a 58-53 win.
In earlier action at Keefe Gymnasium, CVU swept Mount Anthony, both staying undefeated in the process.
BOYS
Rutland 54, Essex 48
The Rutland boys basketball team is used to winning, so entering the third game of the season without a tick in the win column is a bit foreign to the team.
Getting the first win can be tough and the Hornets made it that way for RHS.
Rutland was in control for much of first half of the game, jumping out to a 6-0 advantage on two Eli Pockette 3s and never trailing, but Essex didn't want to go away in the second half.
RHS led by as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets chipped away and got the lead down to as little as four down the stretch, getting a big boost by eight fourth-quarter points from guard Tanner Robbins.
Rutland bent but it didn't break and held off the Essex charge to claim the win.
"It wasn't super pretty at times. We knew the first one was going to be a hard one, so now that we have it in the books, we'll feel a little bit better," said RHS coach Mike Wood.
"We need Essex was going to make a run and keep coming. I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm, getting some stops and salting it away with some free throws."
Rutland can hang its hat on a stout defensive effort in the first half. RHS gave Essex players little room to breathe and made shots tough. The only Hornets player that got anything going in the first half was Josh Brown, who scored 12 of the team's 16 first-half points.
Brown led all scorers with 21 points and was complemented by 12 points from Robbins, 10 of which coming in the second half.
A big focus for Rutland in the early going of the season is getting balanced offensive production. RHS knows what it has in Pockette, but the team needs others to step into bigger roles around him, especially as the senior works his way back to full strength coming off a football injury.
Saturday was a day where it wasn't just the Pockette show. Other guys stepped up and it made Rutland all the more dangerous.
Eric Swain and Tyler Weatherhogg led the charge with 10 points apiece and both were difference makers on the boards as well.
Freshman Cellan Wood scored nine points, including a pair of 3s, and seniors Pockette and Luke DelBianco had eight points apiece. Jaiden Watson added seven, getting some extended playing time.
"That's been an emphasis at practice. We need to get more guys involved," coach Wood said. "We need to be more diverse offensively and try to go inside more. If we can create some more balance and take some more pressure off Eli until he gets conditioned, we'll be in good shape."
Rutland (1-2) hits the road for the first time this season on Tuesday, playing at South Burlington.
GIRLS
Rutland 58, Essex 53
Playing in tight games and finding a way to win is one of the best things for the development of a team. Saturday's game for the Rutland girls against Essex provided that opportunity.
There wasn't much separation between RHS and the Hornets throughout the night. Rutland scored the first six points of the game, but leads wouldn't get much larger than that for much of the contest.
Essex went on a 7-0 run late in the first quarter to claim the lead and the Hornets were back ahead by the end of half as well.
A 6-0 to open the second half put Rutland back ahead and RHS held the lead for much of the rest of the way, only giving it up one more time in the third quarter.
Essex got the deficit down to a point in the fourth quarter, but Rutland had the juice to hold on, effectively putting it away on a pair of Anna Moser free throws in the closing seconds.
"It's not about whether we're skilled enough. It's about believing in those situations that we can pull it out," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "This is another great stepping stone for us. Essex is a good team. We didn't break. We hit shots when we needed to."
Rutland arguably should have been leading at the half had it not been for poor shooting at the charity stripe. In the opening half, RHS shot just 2-for-14 on free throws.
Bellomo made to sure to drive the point home that the free throw shooting had to improve after the break and it worked. In the second half, Rutland was 16-for-19 at the foul line.
"You have to buck up. You have to move to the next play and they did (in the second half)," Bellomo said. "They bounced back in the second half, which was great."
Senior Karsyn Bellomo was one of the girls who struggled at the line in the first half, but she missed just one after the break. She led Rutland with 17 points, followed by 12 from Moser, who hit a pair of 3s.
Jasmine Evans and Ryleigh Hughes were forces on the glass and chipped in eight and six points respectively on the offensive end. Mackenzie McLaughlin had seven points and Lanza Bellomo had six.
Essex was led by Breya Montague with 14 points.
Rutland (2-2) is back at Keefe on Tuesday, hosting South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.