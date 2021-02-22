The 2021 Vermont American Legion State Tournament’s final three days will be played at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field, July 30 through Aug. 1.
A departure from previous years will be having the first two days of the tournament being played on home fields of the higher seeded teams as a cost-cutting measure.
Vermont American Legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens said that COVID has put Legion Posts in some financial difficulty.
The regional tournaments are scheduled, Stevens said. The Northeast Regional will take place Aug. 3-8 in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and the national tourney is again slated to be played in Shelby, North Carolina.
In other Legion baseball news, Manchester is now officially on board as the state’s newest team. The Manchester entry will play its games at the diamond within the Dana Thompson Recreation Area off Route 30 and Burr and Burton Academy will be the base school.
