Upper Valley Aquatic Center will play host to the Vermont Swim Association championships in August, but Tuesday, UVAC made the trip over to White Memorial Park Pool to take on the Rutland swim team.
It was Rutland’s last home dual meet before they host the Rutland Invitational on July 31.
Rutland had 21 different swimmers win individual events, with three swimmers, Griffin Taylor, Emma Cosgrove and Ethan Courcelle, leading the way with four apiece.
Taylor picked up his first win in the boys 13-14 50-yard freestyle race. Taylor finished in 29.13 seconds, which was nearly seven seconds faster than teammate Owen Cosgrove. He once again edged out Owen Cosgrove in the the 50 butterfly with a time of 33.27 seconds.
Taylor nabbed his second win in the 50 backstroke with a time of 36.51 seconds, ahead of teammate Thomas Cotter.
Taylor’s closest win of the day came in the 50 breaststroke, where he finished in 40.48 seconds, which was 0.35 seconds faster than Ari Lefebre.
Emma Cosgrove grabbed her first in in the girls 15-16 50 free with a time of 39.54, just outpacing Martha Cotter by 0.17 seconds. She took the 50 fly and 50 back uncontested, before winning the 100 free in 1:27.80, ahead of Martha Cotter.
Courcelle’s wins in the boys 17-18 50 free, 50 fly, 50 back and 50 breaststroke were all uncontested.
Medley relays kicked off the meet with only Rutland foursomes competing. The girls 9-10 100 medley race was won by Cameron Behrendt, Rory Moran, Kirstin Sweet and Lilla Kiraly.
The girls 11-12 200 medley relay was won by Larissa Syvertson, Savanna Shelton, Prudence Cotter and Anna Souza. The boys 11-12 200 medley relay was won by Louie mason, Brogan Moran, Earl Saunders and Simon Kiraly.
The girls 13-14 200 medley race was won by Amelia Shelton, Emma Wiegers, Maya Traska and Emma Stanley. The boys 13-14 race was won by Lefebre, Taylor, Owen Cosgrove and Thomas Cotter.
The girls 15-18 200 medley was won by Emma Cosgrove, Olivia Cole-Bugay, Selin Kilic and Martha Cotter. The boys 15-18 race was won by Courcelle, Jonathan St. Peter, Brian Stanley and Tyler Kennedy.
Moving to the individual portion, UVAC swept the 100-yard individual medley races, all uncontested. Hailey Balardo, Isak Tell, Sara Gaspard and Brandy Lewis picked up the wins.
The two teams split in the 25 free races. The closest of the bunch game in the girls 9-10 race, where Rory Moran finished in 17 seconds, less than two seconds ahead of teammate Sweet. Rutland’s other win was from Francis Cotter, who finished the girls 8-and-under race in 23.07 seconds, nearly three seconds faster than Nora Greeno.
UVAC’s Brian Zhang and Alan Zhang were also winners in the 25 free.
Rutland won six of the eight 50 free races. A pair of the girls races came down to the wire. Outside of Emma Cosgrove’s win, Anna Souza finished in 37.85 seconds, outpacing Wren Williamson by 0.12 seconds in the girls 11-12 race. On the boys side, outside of Taylor and Courcelle’s win, Jonathan St. Peter won the boys 15-16 race in 31.86 seconds and Borgan Moran won the boys 11-12 race in 35.46 seconds. Gaspard and Lewis had the UVAC wins in the 50 free.
Rutland won both of the 25 fly races. Sweet edged out Clementine Costantino by less than a second, finishing in 23.78 seconds in the girls 9-10 race and Wesley Reynolds won the boys 9-10 race with his lone competitor being disqualified.
Rutland won five of the seven 50 fly races. Outside of Courcelle, Taylor and Emma Cosgrove’s wins, Selin Kilic won comfortably in the girls 13-14 race and St. Peter, out-touched Brian Stanley by 0.11 seconds in the boys 15-16 race.
Rutland took two of the three 100 breaststroke races. Brogan Moran won the boys 12-and-under race in 1:50.98 and Emma Wiegers won the girls 13-14 race in 1:37.72. Belardo won comfortably in the girls 12-and-under race for UVAC.
All three of the 200 free races were uncontested. Brian Stanley and Martha Cotter won for Rutland and Tell won for UVAC.
Rutland won all four 25 back races and all of them came down to the wire. Thomas Yaddow won the boys 9-10 race in 24.50 seconds, half a second ahead of Reynolds. Behrendt won the girls 9-10 race in 22.07 seconds, besting Costantino by 0.53 seconds. Connor Monroe won the boys 8-and-under race by less than a second and Greeno won the girls 8-and-under race by 1.25 seconds.
Rutland took five of the six 50 back races. Outside of Courcelle, Taylor and Emma Cosgrove’s wins, Syvertson won the girls 11-12 race in 46.45 seconds and Luke Sunderland won the boys 11-12 race in 50.25 seconds.
UVAC’s Alan Zhang was the lone competitor in the 100 fly and finished in 2:07.58. Brian Zhang and Rory Moran were the winners in the 25 breaststroke races.
Rutland won four of the five 50 breaststroke races. Outside of Courcelle and Taylor’s wins, Emma Wiegers won the girls 13-14 race in 40.98 seconds, less than a second ahead of Kilic, and Brogan Moran won the boys 11-12 race in 52.87 seconds. Belando won by a healthy margin in the girls 11-12 race for UVAC.
UVAC’s Tell won the boys 12-and-under 100 back uncontested in 1:10.59.
Each side won two 50 free races. Francis Cotter took the girls and 8-and-under race in 59.59 seconds and was the lone swimmer sub-one m
The meet had an earlier finish than expected. Thunder before 7 p.m. put an end to the proceedings, just before the freestyle relays were set to begin.
Rutland is back in the pool next Tuesday, traveling to take on the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays in Springfield. UVAC has the New England 15-and-over LCM Championships and the New England 10-and-under Challenge coming up this weekend, before next Tuesday’s dual meet at Quechee.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.