Rutland High School boys lacrosse got just about everything the Raiders were looking for in a 10-8 victory in a season-opening game against Woodstock on Saturday at Alumni Field.
The Wasps were tied or right on the Raiders' heels until Conner Ladabouche, Joe Anderson and Dillon Moore strung together three goals for a 9-6 lead in the third period and a stubborn Rutland defense and goalie Chris Wilk made it stand up for a quality win over a quality program.
Wilk had 15 saves, some of them impressive ones in traffic.
"If he doesn't make those saves we don't win that game," said coach Rob Labate.
Eric Brewer led the Raiders in scoring with three goals and a pair of assists and Ladabouche and Garrett Davine had two goals and an assist apiece.
Caden White had three goals and Lucas Piconi two for Woodstock.
Moore broke a 6-6 tie by pouncing on a loose ball and scoring after a save by Wasps keeper Gabe Marsicovetere late in the second period. Anderson struck in the third period with a goal on a nice spinning move and Ladabouche made it 9-6 by jumping on another rebound.
Andrew Gubbins' goal cut into that lead then Davine scored to make it 10-7 and the Raiders defense and a then-conservative offense did the rest.
"I thought we had a lot of opportunities at the end," said Wasps coach Brandon Little, whose team returns all but four players from last year.
It was a much more impressive showing than the Raiders had in a recent scrimmage with the Wasps, when Rutland was shuffling around players to fine-tune the team for the opener.
"I think we had an advantage knowing we've been (playing outside) longer," said Labate.
"I thought they were super athletic," said Little of the Raiders. "They don't have the bench that we do but they don't need it."
The Raiders never trailed but the Wasps came back four times to tie the score.
Rutland found the net with crisp play in the set offense and had several transition goals, which is something the Raiders were looking to improve this season.
"It was big that we got three or four transition goals against a good transition team like Woodstock," said Labate, also praising his team for its decisions, good ball movement and communication.
Aiden Pitts also scored for Rutland and Anderson chipped in with an assist.
Rutland is back in action at home against an improved Otter Valley team on Tuesday and have another stout test on Thursday at Burr and Burton.
