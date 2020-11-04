Oh, brother. The first half was a nightmare for Mount Anthony in the 7-on-7 Rutland Region championship. Whether it was Eli Pockette slinging from the left side or his brother Evan Pockette firing from the right side, the Raiders’ passing game was carving up the MAU secondary with the precision of a surgeon to the tune of a a 21-0 halftime lead.
Rutland used that as a springboard to a 28-14 victory, claiming the 7-on-7 title for the region.
The Raiders could not have played much better in fashioning a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Eli Pockette threw touchdown strikes to Stefano Falco and Collin Kimball. Slade Postemski drilled the PAT after the first TD.
Eli was getting a lot out of his passes in the quarter. His five completions in 10 attempts were good for 143 yards and the two touchdowns.
Not only was Eli in sync with his receivers in the opening 15 minutes, but the Rutland secondary was playing lights out. Jonah Bassett and Ryan Cassarino each picked off a pass.
That opening 15 minutes set the tone for the night.
Evan Pockette was also on the money when he got his turn in the second quarter. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 yards and a score. It was a 6-yard toss to Cory Drinwater that came with 2:06 left in the half.
Evan then hooked up with Jack Coughlin for the two-point conversion and 21-0 halftime lead.
“Both quarterbacks played really well,” Rutland coach Mike Norman said. “And our kids made plays on defense.”
The Patriots dented the lead less than five minutes into the second half. Braeden Billert hooked up with Hayden Gaudette on a 25-yard TD pass.
But any thoughts of a comeback were quickly obliterated by the ball-hawking Rutland defense. Eli Pockette picked off one of Billert’s passes and then he threw to Collin Kimball for a scoring play that covered 20 yards. Postemski was true on the extra point and the Raiders were sitting atop a 28-7 lead with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Caleb Hay fired a TD strike to Jack Ware to close the margin to 28-14 but that was inconsequential because it came with just 38 seconds remaining.
Eli Pockette had a big night on both sides of the ball. He threw for 187 yards and three scores and also had two interceptions on defense.
Five seniors go out as champions: Evan Pockette, Drinwater, Joe Anderson, Toby Jakubowski and Joe Pratico.
“I can never repay you five seniors for what you have done” Norman told them after the game.
“I am like you. I had no idea what to expect when this all started in September.”
He was referring to the fact that those seniors were a small group from their class electing to remain with football after it was announced that the game this season would be 7-on-7, pass-only touch football.
It is the smallest senior class that the veteran coach has ever had at Rutland.
The five seniors and their teammates walked out into the night, leaving the lights of Alumni Field as champions. Tackle football or something else, when you win that last game, the feeling is special.
