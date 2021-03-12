Rutland’s 54-34 victory over Brattleboro in Friday night’s girls basketball game in Keefe Gym was one of those games that changed in a blink.
Brattleboro had a 15-13 lead with 1:30 left in the first half.
Then, Rutland went on a 17-0 lead that dashed any hopes that the Colonels might have had.
Karsyn Bellomo’s free throw capped that 17-0 run to push the score to 30-15 before Brattleboro’s Chloe Givens scored on a putback to finally end the her team’s drought.
“I think their pressure bothered us and we had some turnovers,” Brattleboro coach Chris Worden said. “We’re young.”
Committing turnovers against the Ravens is asking for trouble. They are athletic, can run the floor and will convert turnovers into points in a hurry.
The win gives the Ravens a 7-2 record, a mark Rutland coach Nate Bellomo feels will be good enough for a No. 4 seed.
The Colonels finish 4-3.
The playoff pairings are expected to be released Monday about noon.
“I definitely think we have the potential to go far if we work as a team,” Rutland senior forward/guard Cecily McCormack said.
McCormack believes it is team play that enabled to Ravens to turn the close game into a rout.
“I think we just came together as a team more,” McCormack said of the second half.
It was Makieya Hendrickson who knocked down an outside shot to knot the score and she followed that up by draining two free throws to give the Ravens a 17-15 advantage, a lead they would never relinquish.
Bellomo connected on a 3-pointer that lengthened the lead to 37-21 late in the third quarter and the Ravens were able to coast home from there.
Hendrickson led Rutland wth 18 points. Bellomo and Kendra Sabotka followed with nine apiece.
Givens was the top scorer for the Colonels with eight points and Natalie Hendricks tossed in seven.
The slow start was something new for Rutland this season.
“Normally, we come out pretty hot,” Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
“We had one of those lulls where we were getting good looks but nothing was falling.
“I told the girls at halftime that we weren’t going to change anything.”
Coach Bellomo has high hopes for what this team might be able to accomplish in the playoffs.
“I am excited for our opportunity. In the playoffs, there isn’t much wiggle room. You have to rebound, play defense and stop people in transition,” he said.
Transition is a game Bellomo’s own team plays very well.
The Colonels got a heavy dose of it.
“We’ve got some kids who can play,” coach Bellomo said.
NOTES: Brattleboro 1992 graduate Kathy Georgina is one of only two girls basketball players in the program to score more than 1,000 points. The Agawam softball coach, Georgina was recently named the Western Massachusetts Softball Coach of the Year .... Rutland has only one 1,000-point scorer in girls basketball, Elise Magro. She was second on the Castleton University team in scoring this season (14.1) and led the Spartans in assists with 3.9 per game. ... Rutland and Brattleboro have each won one state crown. Rutland’s came in 2005 when they defeated Middlebury 35-25. The Colonels captured theirs in 1984, beating Rice in the title game. ... Rylee Burgess, a member of last year’s Rutland team, averaged 6.1 rebounds a game, second best for Keene State this season.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
