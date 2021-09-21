The Burr and Burton girls soccer team doesn’t lose often in Southern Vermont League play, so knocking them off is quite the feat.
The Rutland girls soccer team used a stingy defensive effort to best the powerhouse Bulldogs 1-0 Tuesday night at Alumni Field.
“It’s great. We all played as a team, especially coming off the losses before the Middlebury game,” said Ravens keeper Kathryn Moore. “It’s a real confidence booster. First league game, it’s good to get a win.”
“BBA is always one of the strongest teams in the South,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. “This game could have gone either way. Both teams played well on both sides of the ball.
The longtime RHS coach was spot on in her assessment. There wasn’t much to separate the Ravens and Bulldogs on Tuesday, just like last fall when they played a one-goal game on Alumni Field.
The one tick on the scoreboard came with about 26 minutes left in the second half. Off a set piece, junior defender Mackenzie McLaughlin shot a perfect ball into the box for Rutland senior Camryn Kinsman, who took a soft touch and placed the ball over BBA keeper Abby Kopeck’s shoulder in the top right corner of the net.
“We work on set plays and Kenzie has a great knack for putting the ball where we need it,” McClallen said.
“Your forwards have to know where that ball might drop. Credit to Camryn for reading that and having the composure to use the momentum where (the ball) was coming in on and tucking it in. It was a great connection between the two of them.”
While that play ultimately decided the winner, it was both defenses that really set the tone for the game.
Once both teams settled in midway through the first half, the scoring chances started to pick up and both defenses played well.
BBA’s first real viable chance came with about 22 minutes left in the first half when the senior made a turn around the defense and ripped a hard shot at Moore, which the keeper punched away.
With 10 minutes to play in the first half, Kopeck made a great play coming off her line to grab a potentially dangerous ball in the box.
Moore came up big with five minutes left in the half, when Russell got behind the defense and had a 1-on-1 with the Rutland keeper. Moore was aggressive and used her body to thwart the scoring chance.
With less than a minute in the half, Kopeck made a beautiful leg save on a ball that looked ticketed for the back of the net.
Both keepers, and the defenses in front of them, kept up that effort for 80 minutes. Moore stopped 11 shots and Kopeck saved nine.
“We found a way to stay organized and stay composed,” McClallen said. “Kathryn came up big for us tonight. She had a couple saves that definitely kept us in the game.”
BBA is a skillful offensive team and has been for a long time. Over the last decade with girls like Georgia Lord and Grace Pinkus and so many more, the Bulldogs have always had a knack for goal-scoring. Keeping them off the board takes a locked-in defensive effort and Rutland knew what to expect.
“They like to send the long through ball, so we can’t have a flat line and need to stop that,” Moore said. “Everybody played together and things worked out for us.”
After losing three in a row, Rutland (3-3) has won its last two games and both against quality opponents, Middlebury and BBA.
“It was an entire team effort. Every third of the field did their job,” McClallen said.
They’ll need to do their job at a high level again for Saturday’s Homecoming game, hosting a young Fair Haven squad playing some great soccer at the moment. The Slaters whipped Springfield 7-0 on Tuesday.
BBA (3-3) looks to snap a three-game skid, hosting arch rival Mount Anthony on Friday at Applejack Stadium.
