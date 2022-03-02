The Rutland girls hockey team is admittedly not a first-period team. More often than not, they build up and are playing their best hockey by the third period.
The fourth-seeded Raiders didn't wait to get going on Wednesday against No. 5 CVU/Mount Mansfield, scoring a pair of goals early. That was the difference in a 3-1 Rutland win in a Division I quarterfinal game at Spartan Arena.
"We knew what they were going to throw at us," said Raiders co-coach Katherine Pate. "We tied them last week. (Wednesday), we came out ready to go. It was nice being home for the first time in four years for a quarterfinal."
"Everyone played so well today. Everyone was on fire right off the bat," said Rutland senior Izzy Crossman. "We did what we needed to do. We worked really hard today."
Crossman was the main piece in the early success for the Raiders, scoring both first-period goals.
The senior forward got a nice pass from defenseman Abby Stoodley and took a shot from the left side of the net that got past CougarHawks goaltender Grace Ferguson with 12:59 left in the opening period.
Crossman took matters into her own hands later in the period. She corralled a puck in the CVU/MMU attacking zone and skated across both blue lines. She ripped a hard shot from the left slot and put Rutland up a pair of goals.
A lot is made of the Raiders' top forward line, which includes Crossman and sophomores Elizabeth Cooley and Addison Hubert. Crossman is the center and the leader of that line. Her impact is clear when she takes the ice.
"(Izzy) has been a rock star for us all year," Pate said. "We're glad to have her and next year we'll miss her, but we're only focusing on this year right now."
The CougarHawks had a pair of prime opportunities to narrow the deficit after a pair of Rutland penalties, but couldn't take advantage.
It was soon after the second penalty was killed off that CVU/MMU got on the board. Tess Everett took a shot from the left side that deflected off the inside of the left post and in. Anna West assisted on the play.
It looked like it would be a one-goal game going into the second intermission, but Raiders senior Alyssa Kennedy had other plans.
The CougarHawks made a costly miscue turning the puck over right in front of the crease and Kennedy made them pay with an insurance goal.
"Those small leads are tough, so it's crucial to get that one goal to make it feel a little bit safer," Crossman said.
"I have no doubt that the girls would have pulled it off anyways, but it was really nice to have another one in there just to feel better about the win."
Ferguson made 23 saves for CVU/MMU and RHS goalie Sierra McDermott stopped 12 shots.
The CougarHawks finished the season with a 9-11-1 record.
Rutland (12-8-1) advances to the D-I semifinals for the second straight year and will take its best shot at undefeated No. 1 seed BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
It will surely be a tall task knocking off the dominant Comets, but win or lose, the Raiders will have fun playing the game.
The team is clearly a tight bunch. Whether they're dancing on the ice ahead of games or during breaks in the action or just cheering each other on, their camaraderie is evident.
They hope that serves them well in their biggest test of the season.
"We've come so far. We're super grateful to be out here with COVID and everything," Crossman said. "When we play together, it's like a family. We have such a good time. We can do anything and we play for each other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.