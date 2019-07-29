COLCHESTER - So it's Rutland vs. Lakes Region for the fifth time this American Legion season, this time for survival in the state tournament.
Rutland won its elimination game 12-4 over White River Junction while Fair Haven roared to victory in its suspended game, but fell to Brattleboro Post 5 7-2 in a meeting of 1-0 teams on Sunday.
There were more delays on Sunday and that pushed back Monday's timetable so Rutland and Lakes Region will start later than the scheduled 10 a.m. time for game 9 at Colchester High School.
Rutland 12, White River Junction 4
Who ARE these guys from Post 31?
They kicked the ball around for four errors and garnered just two hits in their opening loss on Saturday.
On Sunday they rapped out 14 hits and played defense like major leaguers. Shortstop Pat McKeighan made some outstanding plays and catcher Luc Vitagliano not only threw a runner out stealing, but picked one off second base as well.
"We knew with the way we played (in the opener) that we didn't deserve to win," Vitagliano said. "We were flat. We knew we were going to come out in this game and be loud."
They were indeed, scoring twice in the first inning then obliterating a 2-2 tie with a seven-run fourth. McKeighan had two singles and two RBI in that rally. Vitagliano doubled for an RBI, walked and scored twice in the inning as No. 4 Southern seed WRJ became the first team eliminated.
"(Yesterday) was frustrating," said Post 31 manager Rick Battles. "We had guys who never make errors making errors. It's called putting it behind you and playing hard the next day."
McKeighan started a double play, threw out a runner with a bullet from deep in the shortstop hole and threw out another runner after his momentum completely spun him around.
Those plays were a death blow to a WRJ team that was held to just four hits, three of them spaced by winning pitcher Ben Simpson (four innings, one earned run).
Rutland, the South's second seed, got three hits and a ribbie from Nate Hudson, who threw in a slick stab of a hard grounder at third for a throw-out early in the game.
McKeighan drove in three runs (he also had a sacrifice fly) and Reese de Castro, Josh Beayon and Alex Cornelius had two hits and an RBI apiece. In an, eight Post 31ers drove in runs, with Ethan Coarse knocking in a pair.
Alex Bushway took the loss for WRJ, which got RBI from Hunter Perkins and Brady Clark.
Brattleboro 7, Lakes Region 2
And who are THESE guys from Lakes Region?
No. 1 Southern seed Lakes Region polished off North No. 4 South Burlington on Sunday in Saturday's suspended game in grand style, rebounding from a 7-6 deficit to win 12-7.
Joe Valerio got the win in relief and Andrew Lanthier slugged a three-run homer to highlight the impressive comeback at Essex High School.
But when they arrived at Colchester to face Post 5, the offense withered. Lakes Region collected six hits against four Post 5 pitchers but left 10 men on base, including leaving the bases loaded one and two men aboard on two other occasions.
"That's been the story of our season," said manager Adam Greenlese. "We don't compete when we have opportunities."
Brattleboro left 11 aboard but had plenty of clutch hits, including run-scoring hits by Jeremy Rounds, Christian Thompson and Hunter Beebe (a double) in a three-run second that made it 3-0. Lakes Region closed to within 3-2 but a four-run seventh by the South's third seed sealed the victory.
Two double-plays (one on a baserunning blunder) killed Lakes Region rallies.
Brattleboro swatted 11 hits off Lakes Region pitching, with starter Parker Morse shouldering the loss. Thompson earned the victory with 1.2 innings of relief work.
Lakes Region scrapped all day and did come up with some key hits, including a two-out RBI single by Dylan Lee and an RBI single by Morse that cut it to 3-2 in the fourth.
A two-run triple by Alex Kendall and Chris Frost's two-run single, both in the seventh, put the game out of reach.
Rounds, the starting pitcher, had three hits and an RBI.
Lakes Region and Rutland split four games in the regular season, with Lakes Region taking the last two.
"Confident," was how Greenlese described his feelings about Monday's matchup at Colchester.
"Our guys look forward to playing them. I like the matchup and our pitching is set up. We saved some guys today so we're OK."
