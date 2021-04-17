It was as though someone threw the manual for playing team lacrosse onto Alumni Field, the pages unfurled and then came to life in front of the 55 fans during Rutland's 8-1 season-opening victory over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
The Ravens dissected BFA's defense by moving the ball crisply and hitting the cutter in stride all day.
"We played the game the way it is supposed to be played," said senior Joe Anderson, who had three of the goals.
Most of the first quarter was scoreless but Anderson scored via John Cotter's assist for the game's first goal with 18.5 seconds left in the opening quarter.
That seemed to get the offense untracked.
The Bobwhites' attack never got untracked thanks to Rutland goalie Jarrett Kelley and his defense.
Sean Miller, after his first game as the varsity coach, praised Kelley, Jake Burton, Jaden Kelley, Jack Coughlin, long sticker Ryan Cassarino, Matt Flanagan and Will Alexander for their defensive contributions.
Rutland tacked on two more goals for a 3-1 halftime lead. Cotter got the first on an assist from Patrick Cooley and Anderson the second.
Camden Johnson scored for the Bobwhites.
"It's pretty to watch," said iSport athletic trainer Tyler White of the team play at halftime.
But the Ravens were only getting started.
Freshman Bradley Burton scored his first varsity goal and then Cotter scored off a pass from Cooley to pad the margin to 5-1.
Anderson scored off Cooley's assist to extend the lead to 6-1 heading into the final quarter.
Dillon Moore and Matt Magro scored in the fourth stanza with Anderson assisting on Magro's score. It was Magro's first varsity goal.
Even before Rutland broke through for that first goal, the team was attacking with gusto. Carter Stearns, Moore and Anderson had strong scoring bids while the game was scoreless.
Rutland worked the ball with a purpose around the perimeter all day, waiting for the spot where the pass would trigger a high-percentage shot.
"It was a great effort by Patrick Cooley and Brad Burton in their first varsity games," Miller said.
Cooley wound up with three assists.
The Ravens outshot the Bobwhites 16-8.
Miller felt good about the preseason but he pointed out that until you go against another opponent, you just can't be certain you are ready.
They were ready.
"They executed what we practiced," Miller said.
It had been since 2019 that Rutland had played a lacrosse game, a 15-5 loss to CVU in the Division I quarterfiinals. The 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic.
"It was the best feeling ever. I missed it," Anderson said.
NOTES: The Ravens have a tough test on Tuesday at Burr and Burton. The Bulldogs went to the final in 2019 where they fell 15-13 to CVU. ... Patrick Cooley is a member of a lacrosse family as one of triplets. His sisters Elizabeth and Loretta are on the Rutland girls lacrosse team.
