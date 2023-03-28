The Rutland softball team had a breakout campaign last year, earning its first double-digit win season in more than a decade.
The RHS baseball team showed signs that it also is heading in the right direction.
Both squads lost some quality talent from those teams to graduation, but are itching to build on the progress they made in 2022.
There's never an off day when it comes to the Southern Vermont League and their tough non-league schedules, so they know they have a challenge ahead of them.
BASEBALL
Grabbing a win apiece against the always-elite Burr and Burton and Brattleboro baseball teams is something to be proud of. The Rutland baseball team is hungry for more this season.
"I think we'll be right there with those teams," said RHS coach Geoff Bloomer. "I'm hoping we're moving towards the upper echelon of those teams. The last couple years have been up and down, but I like what we have. We have a tough schedule."
Rutland hopes that challenging slate, which includes the likes of CVU, Essex and Colchester, among others, along with their usual SVL foes, pays dividends when the games mean the most.
RHS has talent coming back on the pitcher's mound that figures to be that much better given a year of experience.
Junior Anders Lowkes took on a big role on the pitching staff last season and should be an anchor of this year's group of hurlers.
Chase de Castro, Cam Rider, Tyler Weatherhogg and Sam Arnold are among a host of other guys that will see time on the mound this year as well.
Stefano Falco returns behind the plate and Rutland also returns its players up the middle in their shortstop Arnold and their second baseman de Castro. The corners of the infield are spots to fill, but Bloomer said he sees Lowkes playing first base when not pitching.
Rutland returns its whole outfield with left fielder Michael Schillinger, center fielder Weatherhogg and right fielder Rider. Weatherhogg also can play the infield.
Sophomore Aaron LeFrancois can fill any spot in the outfield and figures to have a heightened role this season.
There are a handful of younger players that are battling for some roles on the varsity squad as well.
Rutland has some scrimmages scheduled and opens the season for real on April 15 at St. Johnsbury. RHS's home opener is April 18 against Colchester.
SOFTBALL
An injury during basketball season didn't allow senior Kayla Olszewski to show what she had in the circle last season, but there's nothing holding her back from taking on the pitching role this season for Rutland softball.
"(Kayla's) rehab was done somewhere near the end of the year and she's been working with her coach over in New York almost weekly," said RHS coach Dick Wright. "We're counting on her to pick up the load."
Olszewski has some big shoes to fill as the graduated Alyssa Kennedy really took to the role last season. Olszewski split time with Kennedy in the circle during the 2021 season.
First base and right field are spots that figure to have plenty of competition throughout the preseason and into the season. True to form on Rutland teams, Wright loves to mix and match and be flexible about where he plays different girls.
Senior Sierra McDermott, fresh off a standout hockey season, will slot in at second base for Rutland. On the other side of the bag will be twins Kailei and Cassidy Langlois. Kailei will make the move from third base to shortstop, while Cassidy will move from second base to third this year.
Senior Katelyn Velde, a valuable bench contributor during basketball season, is as experienced as they come in the outfield for Rutland. She plays in left field, while junior Kayla Stevens plays in center field.
Rutland will be tested right off the bat, playing at perennial Division I power BFA-St. Albans on April 15. Their home opener is April 18 against Colchester.
Five of RHS's first seven games are against Metro Division teams.
The schedule is tough, but Wright likes the makeup for what his team looks like this year.
"In tryouts, these kids have been picking it up. For some, I've been surprised with how much they've improved over the course of the year," Wright said. "The idea is for us to be peaking come playoff time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.