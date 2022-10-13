The team with no mascot and no nickname made a big name for itself on Thursday night under the lights of Alumni Field. The Rutland girls soccer team soundly defeated a very good Burr and Burton Academy team 4-0, avenging a 4-1 loss to BBA in Manchester.
The last thing the RHS players wanted to have happen was for the Bulldogs to score first and plant doubts and reminders of that first game in their heads.
That is why the early goal by Karsyn Bellomo was so important. It came after less than 10 minutes had elapsed. Bellomo converted Ady Kinsman's well struck corner kick.
"We wanted to set the tone of the game," said Brooke Schaffer who scored Rutland's fourth goal.
"We did not play the way we should have down there."
Despite the 4-1 setback in Manchester, Schaffer had a good feeling about this one.
"I was pretty nervous before the game but I knew we had an opportunity to win this game and show them how we can play," she said.
The Bulldogs had a great chance for an equalizer when Siobhan O'Keefe set up Brooke Weber with a nice ball in the box.
Shortly after that, it was RHS scoring on a well placed, crisp low shot in the corner. Anna Moser earned the assist on the goal that came with 22:13 remaining in the half.
Rutland coach Lori McClallen knew it was important to keep that 2-0 lead going into the break and freshman goalkeeper Taylor Swett made certain that happened with a nice save off a shot by Weber with two minutes to go.
"This was Taylor's first start and she stepped up. You couldn't ask any more from her than that," McClallen said.
The next goal was the most electrifying of the night. It was a cannonading blast on a direct kick from 40-plus yards away by Mackenzie McLaughlin that eluded a leaping Abigail Kopeck and settled high into the cage.
That score came less than three minutes into the new half and if coach Suzanne Mears had fired up the Bulldogs at halftime, McLaughlin's blast would have doused the fire.
Rutland kept pounding away with the best defense of all to protect a 3-0 lead — staying on offense.
Solari unleashed a scorching shot that Kopeck had trouble handling and Mattie Peters nearly cleaned it up.
When the Bulldogs did have offensive forays, Brianna Greene, McLaughlin and the other backs deterred the thrusts.
Schaffer scored with 3:13 remaining with Ava Rosi picking up the assist.
"We knew the first time against Burr and Burton that we did not play good soccer," McClallen said.
"We talked about the things that we had to do tonight like connecting on our plays and finishing."
She said that early goal by Bellomo was critical.
"That set the tone," McClallen said.
"Of course, you can go flat after something like that but we did not."
McClallen and her team has immense respect for a BBA team that brought a a glistening 7-2-1 record with them to Alumni Field and they weren't all that comfortable with that 2-0 lead at the half.
"We said at halftime that we played some really good soccer but that was done and now we had to go out there and play some better soccer," McClallen said of the halftime message.
Rutland improved its record to 7-4.
The Bulldogs will try to back on the winning track by hosting Brattleboro on Oct. 21 at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
Rutland has little time to rest with Brattleboro coming to Alumni Field for an 11 a.m. contest on Saturday morning.
Schaffer believes this signature win will stead the team well going forward.
"I think it is going to give us a big confidence boost," the senior said.
As fans and players walked off into the night, Sweet Caroline played from the sound system. And for the Rutland players, it felt so good.
