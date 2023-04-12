Those dark blue uniforms topped by gold helmets stand for something in Division I boys lacrosse. Essex has appeared in seven state finals and has come home with the state championship three times.
Wednesday, the Hornets defeated Rutland 10-7 at Alumni Field to raise their record to 2-0.
The red and white uniform of the opponent was standing for something, too — Rutland is looking like it could be lacrosse's Next Big Thing.
That might be a ways off but the 0-2 Rutlanders are looking life a different program this year. They stood up to CVU (6-2 loss) and Essex very well.
"Last year were were not competitive against CVU or Essex. This year we were competitive," Rutland coach T.J. Sabotka said.
That's a good sign.
Here's another good signpost on Rutland's road to relevance — last year's freshman class was bursting with promise and this year many from that class have grown and are contributing to the varsity. Five of the seven goals came from sophomores.
Finding the net from that class were Riley Rodgrigue (2), Noah Bruttomesso (2) and Ryan McPhee.
Another sophomore Andrew Sabotka contributed significantly on defense.
"I thought Andrew and Cass (senior Ryan Cassarino), played well in the back," coach Sabotka said. "They were solid there and made some nice clears."
Essex led after the low scoring first quarter, the only goal of the 12 minutes being supplied by Tanner Robbins.
Rutland came alive early in the second quarter to take a 2-1 lead with Bruttomesso supplying both goals with Rodrrigue assisting on the first.
It had been a great start for RHS with several threatening shots that could have given them a bigger lead.
Ethan Wideawake ripped a hard shot just wide and another time he sprinted directly at Essex goalie Mason Marckres and nearly beat him from in close. Bradley Burton also made a strong scoring bid.
But the final stages of the second quarter was a stretch of the game that coach Sabotka was not happy about.
Joe Hoffman got the equalizer for the Hornets 6:53 before halftime and then Jack Schimoler, Hoffman and Harrison Hutton threaded shots past Rutland's outstanding goalie Jarrett Kelley.
That spree enabled the Hornets to take a 5-2 lead into halftime.
"That last few minutes of the second quarter hurt," coach Sabotka said.
"We finally got rid of our bus legs," Essex coach Ira Isham said of that juncture of the game.
Rodrigue's second goal 1:13 after halftime, sliced the lead to two but again the Hornets went on a run, scoring the final three goals of the period to take an 8-3 lead into the final quarter.
Rutland cut the margin to 8-4 and then had an opportunity to eat into the lead more with a man-advantage after an Essex player was called for a cross check.
Wideawake naerly capitalized on the man-up situation but Marckres was able to corral the laser that exploded at his feet.
The Hornets looked to be home free when Charlie Bowen scored to push the lead t 10-5.
Rutland was not quitting. Jonah Bassett put a scintillating move on a defender to free himself up for a shot that cut the lead to four with 5:24 still to play.
McPhee scored to make it 10-7 and with 4:37 remaining, RHS still had a pulse.
Rodrigue and Bruttomesso led the Rutland attack with two goals apiece and Bassett, McPhee and Burton tacked on single tallies.
"We are playing more aggressively and with more confidence," Sabotka said about the team's ability to be in the games with the likes of CVU and Essex.
"I think there is a lot of parity in the state this year," Isham said.
He said he felt the Hornets' attack became much better after that one-goal first quarter.
"I think our guys began to see where the openings were," Isham said.
CVU and Essex provided the Rutland team with a good barometer but now they want to break through into the win column.
The next chance to do that comes on Saturday at Alumni Field with Brattleboro in town for an 11 a.m. game.
