The Rutland Post 31 1996 and 1997 American Legion state championship teams were honored before Saturday's doubleheader between Rutland and Manchester Union Underground.
If this year's Post 31 bunch wants to have a shot at joining those elite groups, the team knows it has to get its pursuit in gear.
Rutland snapped a five-game losing skid in the first game of the doubleheader, winning 6-0, and then dropped the second game 7-2.
Post 31 came out of the day with a 2-6 record, while Manchester left St. Peter's Field at 3-7.
"I wanted to get at least one (win on Saturday), so I was happy with that," said Rutland coach Aaron Bloomer. "Two would have been nice, but at least one was good. We had a short bench with just 10 guys for the first game and nine for the second."
That short bench was no problem in the first game. Rutland came to play and determined to stop its five game skid.
Left-hander Isaiah Wood, from Otter Valley, made sure of it.
Wood gave up a trio of hits across the first two innings, but from there, he was outing was spotless.
Wood went the distance, allowing just the three hits and one walk, while striking out six.
"(Isaiah) pitched really well. He got ahead in most of the counts," Bloomer said. "He finished with like 90 pitches. He was a bulldog the whole game."
Rutland did the bulk of its damage in the third inning, where it sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring four runs.
Sam Arnold started it with a single and Stefano Falco had a perfectly placed bunt that kept it rolling. Cam Rider, who was making his return to action on Saturday, reached on a fielder's choice, as did Aaron LeFrancois and Greg Olsen.
Jordan Beayon walked and another walk to Wood pushed home a run. Braedon McKeighan had the big knock of the inning, driving in two on a single after Wood had walked.
Rutland tacked on two more insurance runs in the sixth off of Manchester reliever Milo Tucker, who had come on for Max Brownlee in the fifth inning.
Beayon did the honors for Post 31, plating Trent Gile and LeFrancois on a single with the bases loaded.
A big issue for Manchester in recent games has been putting runs on the board. Coming into the weekend, Union Underground had scored just one run in its last three games, all close losses in pitchers' duels.
Manchester got a massive positive sign with how well it swung the bats in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Union Underground scored a run in the second on a Tucker groundout, but really hit its offensive stride in the third, where they scored four runs.
Manchester pounded out five hits in the inning, with Griff Briggs, Trevor Greene and Dylan Poddick doing the damage. Greene had the loudest contact of the inning, tripling home a run.
Tor Majorell drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the fifth and Boden Walker drove in Brownlee in the seventh inning for good measure.
"Runs have been our issue, so for us to get seven, that's a big deal for us," said Manchester coach Billy Brownlee. "It was a team effort, not just from one guy. It was nice to see.
"For them to bounce back the way they did, it showed some courage on their part."
Rutland notched both of its second-game runs in the second inning, where Rider looked like he was in midseason form, belting a double to score Quin Hall and Arnold.
Arnold went the distance on the mound for Post 31, but couldn't match the effort of Manchester's Henry Maier, who was great all day at working out of jams.
Maier gave up at least one hit in five of the seven innings, but only allowed a runner to get past second once in his final five innings of work.
Saturday's doubleheader was a battle of teams that need a win in the worst way.
The clubs came into the game at the bottom of the Southern Division standings, and with the end of the regular season just a week and a half away, wins are essential to be in the running for the top-four spot needed to make the state tournament.
"Our backs are against the wall, but I'm confident that we do have the composition to make a run," coach Brownlee said.
Only two of Manchester's losses have been by more than three runs. If the second game of Saturday's twinbill is any indication, this team isn't going away.
Rutland's effort in the first game could spell the same thing.
In addition to the ceremony to honor the Post 31 state championship teams, a moment of silence was held for Jessica Ebbighausen, a 19-year old Rutland City police officer who was killed on Friday in a car crash during a pursuit.