Rutland County is home to some of the most successful cheerleading teams in the state.
Rutland High has won the last seven Division I state championships, Mill River has won the Division II crown four years in a row and five out the last six years, while Poultney, Fair Haven and Otter Valley have proud cheer histories as well.
All five Rutland County teams are excited for the prospects of the 2021-2022 season, one that is expected to be a lot more like what they're used to.
Virtual competition was the reality for cheer teams last year, but they'll be back in-person competing and able to travel to meets this time around.
Rutland's Keefe Gymnasium hosted CVCC meet on Saturday, the first competition of the 2021-2022 season.
Rutland took home top honors in the Large School Varsity division, beating out Milton.
Mill River was the winner in the Small School Varsity division. Poultney and Precision Cheer tied for second, ahead of BFA-Fairfax, Missisquoi Valley and Otter Valley.
Rutland
Capturing an eighth straight D-I title is on Rutland's mind. It seems like no matter the personnel, RHS remains the cream of the crop in Vermont.
Cara Gauvin, in her 27th year at the helm of the Rutland program, has created a standard that few can match.
The Raiders have 18 athletes that compete on the floor and another athlete that just cheers with them for games.
"We are a really young team. Of the 18 on the floor, 10 of them have never competed before," Gauvin said. "We were nervous going into today. The expectation is always high when you've won seven years in a row. They think you're automatically going to be good.
"The kids were feeling the pressure and it wasn't perfect, but we have three weeks until States, so I feel pretty good about that."
Being back in-person for competition was special for the dynastic program.
"We were super excited. The atmosphere is just different," Gauvin said. "Having spectators and fans makes it all that better."
Mill River
Former Rutland cheer standout Baylee Austin enters her first winter as the Mill River cheer coach. She took over the program for the fall season and looks forward to the competition season ahead.
Saturday's win was just what the team needed to kick off its road to States.
"They were really nervous going into it, but it was a good chance for them to get back out and feel the adrenaline rush again. They did awesome," Austin said.
The Minutemen have nine girls on their roster this season.
Austin, who just graduated from Rutland High last spring, knows how different last year was for competition. She's happy her squad gets the full experience.
"They're a talented group of girls," Austin said. "It was nice to see them in front of a crowd again. It's been so long."
Mill River's roster is comprised of seniors Amber Prescott and Crystal Perham, juniors Lucia Verdon, Kylee Goodell, Emma Johnson, Zoe Cange and Kyran Allen, sophomore Emma Lunna and freshman Aliah Stilwell
Poultney
Poultney has been among the top Division II teams in recent years. Two years ago, the Blue Devils were the runner-up to Mill River, and last year, Poultney took third, just behind South Burlington.
A second-place finish on Saturday is a nice building block heading into the heat of competition season.
"It was so nice to be back in person. Just getting them stunting again was a big thing," said Blue Devils coach Megan Franzoni. "It's going to be a little bit of a slow climb for us.
"We were set back a few weeks by COVID, but we're taking what the judges say and go from there with it. Hopefully, by states, we've got it together."
Poultney's roster is comprised of Amber Baptie, Kaylah Bennett, Abby Hunter, Lydia Book, Elizabeth Woodbury, Maria Celik, Brielle Alt, Alaya LaSante, Julie Farley and Bella Gray.
Otter Valley
Otter Valley coach Kassidy Buley has 11 athletes out for the Otters cheer team this winter and the early signs have been good.
"We're excited to be at games again and we're looking to improve from last year," Buley said, at the start of the season in December. "After last year's crazy year of COVID, it will be nice to travel again and to be fully competing again. We made it work last year, but it wasn't the same."
Junior Zoe Elliott is the captain for Otter Valley.
The seniors on the squad are Maggie Loyzelle, Jade Flanders, Virgil Chapin and Emily Hutchins.
The sophomores are Delaney Fielder, Lajay O'Connor, Kayleigh Corey, Abigail Hayes and Brookelyn Kimball.
Grace Kenyon is the lone freshman.
The Otters also cheer at boys and girls basketball games and perform routines during halftime.
Fair Haven
Fair Haven comes off a season where it finished sixth in the Division II state championships.
Coach Andrea Tester notes that this will be a rebuilding year for the Slaters.
"There's a lot of excitement to be able to compete and be able to cheer at basketball games," Tester said, at the start of the season in December.
Fair Haven has five athletes on the squad this with Samantha Senn, Vanessa Duel, Sara Gutel, Maddie Charlton and Breanna Munger.
The Slater cheerleaders will stay busy outside of competition.
"We'll practice three times a week and cheer and perform at halftime of basketball games," Tester said.
