If the Rutland girls tennis team wants to claim a Division I state championship, it knows it will have to go through elite northern competition.
Teams from the northern part of the state have won every D-I girls state title since 1995. The most recent southern champion also called Rutland home, the 1994 Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team.
Second-seeded Rutland began its playoff journey on Friday with a competitive 5-2 victory against a very solid No. 7 North Country squad at the Vermont Sport and Fitness indoor courts.
RHS faced just two northern teams during the regular season, South Burlington and St. Johnsbury, so any experience against northern competitors is beneficial.
Singles players Arikka Patorti and Anna Gallipo and doubles players Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene recently got some experience against northern opponents in the individual state championships in Burlington.
Schaffer and Greene were semifinalists, while Patorti and Gallipo both advanced through the first day.
"Southern teams are good, but we've been dominating in the south," Patorti said. "We got to play a whole bunch of northern teams that we don't play in the regular season. Going to that tournament was a really good eye-opener for playoffs."
"(Northern teams) play a lot differently," Schaffer said. "They have better strategy, so it was good to get used to that."
Patorti had one of the most competitive matches of the day on Friday, playing North Country No. 1 player Sofia Salcedo. Patorti won the opening set fairly handily, 6-3, but Salcedo responded nicely to win the second set by the same score.
Their 10-point tiebreak was back and forth, Patorti pushed ahead with the first two points and led for much of the early stretch.
Salcedo made her move with four straight points that allowed her to go up 6-4 and she wouldn't trail from there, holding off a great effort by Patorti.
"(Sofia) has some good corner shots," Patorti said. "I wasn't on my A game today, especially with the heat."
The heat and the threat of potential storms had pushed the match to the inside courts, instead of Rutland's normal digs at White Memorial Park.
Rutland notched two more singles victories with Gallipo winning at No, 2 singles and Bethany Solari doing the same at No. 4 singles.
Gallipo beat Grace Elwell 6-2, 6-2 in her match, while Solari beat Cheska Adonis 6-4, 6-4 in a very competitive match.
Rutland swept the doubles matches. Arisa Braseau and Heidi Cole provided a solid challenge for the dominant Schaffer and Greene, but the veteran Rutland duo found a way to win, 6-2, 6-4.
"We had to adjust to the indoors. We haven't played indoors since the beginning of the season," Greene said.
"It's different than being outside," Schaffer said.
The No. 2 doubles win for Jayla Eugair and Caroline McCormack ended up clinching the Rutland victory. The duo cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win.
The No. 5 singles match between RHS's Emma Barclay and North Country's Maya Auger was still in the first set when the deciding doubles match finished, but the pair decided to finish their match.
Barclay lost the first set 6-3, but stormed back to win the second set by the same score.
Similar to the tiebreak at No. 1 singles, the girls went back and forth, but Barclay pulled away with the final two points to secure the win.
The tough northern tests don't stop for Rutland (13-2). Next up in their playoff journey is two-time defending champion Stowe, the No. 3 seed, who travels to Rutland on Tuesday.
