VERGENNES — The dynasties march on.
The Rutland High cheerleaders won their sixth consecutive Division I state championship on Saturday at Vergennes Union High School and the Mill River team collected its fourth Division II state crown in five years.
"It was our third in a row. The girls were really excited about that," Mill River coach Tabitha Moore said.
"It wasn't our greatest run but the girls did what they had to. They were confident on the mat."
The top three teams in Division II were from Rutland County - Mill River with a score of 179.5, Poultney at 146 and Fair Haven at 144.
Rutland's winning score in D-I was 197 to 159.5 for Mount Anthony. South Burlington's 155.5 completed the top three.
Mill River's team included Rachel Clark, Emma Johnson, Zoe Cange, Lucia Verdon, Alison Usher, Amber Prescott, Crystal Perham and Kylee Goodell.
Mill River had to overcome the loss of outstanding tumbler Jacob Langlois who missed the season as the result of a football injury.
"He was there and we were glad to have him there," Moore said.
The Rutland and Mill River teams practice together and are close.
"We feed off each other's energy," Moore said. "The teams understand the pressure the other one is under."
The Mill River team went into the Ground Round to eat on the way home. The food always tastes that much better after a state championship.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 69, Twin Valley 50
JACKSONVILLE — Saturday's 69-50 road win over a Twin Valley boys basketball team that brought a 16-1 record into the game was a big one for Proctor.
"This is the biggest win yet for this group," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. "We played really, really well in the first half and that was the difference.
"I was really proud of the kids. Twin Valley is very athletic and I think we matched that."
The 16-2 Phantoms were led by Brennon Crossmon's 24 points. He went 15 of 16 at the line.
Logan Starling added 13 and Conner McKearin 12.
The Phantoms moved their girls home game against Mid-Vermont up to noon so that Proctor fans could make the long trip to Twin Valley for the showdown. Those taking advantage of the it were rewarded.
"Now we have two tough road games against rivals," Eaton said.
They travel to Arlington on Tuesday and Poultney on Friday.
Fair Haven 64, Brattleboro 53
BRATTLEBORO — Fair Haven outscored Brattleboro 25-16 in the third period and beat the Colonels 64-53 in a big matchup of Division I and II contenders Saturday.
The D-II Slaters got three 3-pointers for nine points from Aubrey Ramey and another seven points from Joey Gannon in the decisive period after leading 28-21 at halftime.
The Slaters improved to 17-1 heading into Tuesday night's home rematch against Mill River, which edged Fair Haven in North Clarendon last Sunday.
Brattleboro slipped to 11-7. The Colonels were led by Charlie Galanes with 19 points but the defensive work of Zack Ellis helped hold Brattleboro sparkplug Tyler Millerick to 10 points.
Ellis also led a balanced Slaters attack with 16 points.
Sawyer Ramey and Gannon had 13 points apiece and Kohlby Murray and Aubrey Ramey had nine apiece.
CVU 69, BBA 40
MANCHESTER — Baker Angstman put on one of the great long-range shooting displays of the season, scoring 33 points with a career-high 11 3-point field goals to lead CVU to a 69-40 victory over Burr and Burton Academy in boys basketball action Saturday.
Angstman had 21 of his points in the third quarter when he made seven of his eight 3-point attempts.
CVU lifted its record to 13-4 and BBA fell to 5-12.
Tommy Baker led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
So. Burlington 49, Rutland 37
Rutland stormed to an 8-2 lead but the rest of the day belonged to South Burlington in the makeup game played Saturday at College of St. Joseph.
The Wolves made their free throws down the stretch to seal it after the Raiders made it a two-possession game with 1:10 remaining.
The Raiders are 10-6 and the last four games will have important playoff seeding ramifications.
"If we win out we could be around No. 5 or No. 6 but nothing is going to be easy," RHS coach Nate Bellomo said.
Otter Valley comes to town Tuesday evening to begin that stretch.
Makieya Hendrickson had 11 points and freshman Karsyn Bellomo 10 to lead the Raiders.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 5, Rutland 1
ESSEX JCT. — Grace Wiggett scored two goals to help power the Essex girls hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Rutland on Saturday.
Alexis Patterson scored the Raiders' goals with Sera Wideawake earning the assist.
Rutand goalie Kristen Pariseau was busy to the tune of 38 saves.
The day left Rutland with a record of 6-11 and the Hornets at 11-6.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
USM 74, Castleton 57
GORHAM, Maine — Amadou Diakite scored 21 points and Terrin Roy added 15 but Castleton University got little else offensively and fell 74-57 to the University of Southern Maine in Little East Conference men's basketball action on Saturday.
Jaire Roberts led USM with 22 points.
The Spartans fell to 3-20 and 2-12 in the LEC.
Vermont 76, Binghamton 48
BURLINGTON — Vermont (21-6, 11-1 America East) has earned at least one home playoff game in the upcoming America East Tournament after beating Binghamton (8-17, 2-10 AE) 76-48 on Saturday.
The Catamounts are the only team in the league to host a home quarterfinal game in each of the last six years under the current format.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 75, USM 65
GORHAM, Maine — The Castleton's women's basketball team grabbed its fourth win in the last five games, topping Southern Maine 75-65 Saturday afternoon.
A strong first half for the Spartans keyed the victory. Castleton jumped out to a 15-10 advantage after one and led by 12 at the half.
USM outscored the Spartans by two in the third and the team's played to a deadlock in the fourth.
Castleton shot 47.1 percent from the field and knocked down four of nine 3s.
Alexis Quenneville led the Spartans with 19 points, while Brooke Raiche added 17 and Elise Magro had 16.
The Huskies' Victoria Harris led all scorers with 23 points, hitting 11 shots at the charity stripe.
Castleton improves to 14-9 and travels to Plymouth State on Wednesday, before wrapping up regular season play on Saturday at home.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 2, Salem State 1 (OT)
It took a little longer than expected, but the Castleton women's hockey team got the job done.
The Spartans' Nicolle Trivino scored a minute and a half into overtime to ice a 2-1 win against Salem State Saturday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Castleton found the back of the net early in the second when Darby Palisi scored off an assist from Nicolle Trivino and Erin Smith during a power play.
Salem's Abby Stafford knotted the score in the third period, forcing overtime.
