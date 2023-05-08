Rutland High junior Jayla Eugair has an eye for design. Oh, and she can play a little tennis, too.
Eugair designed the Rutland High girls tennis team's new uniforms that they were wearing in Monday's 5-2 victory over Mount Anthony.
Her plan is to go to a large university in the South and major in Design.
She not only designed the uniforms but the accompanying sweatshirts and sweatpants.
"I have done some other of my own designs outside of sports," Eugair said.
She has been playing around with design elements longer than she has been playing doubles with Caroline McCormack but they have meshed quickly. This was only their third match together and they breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in No. 2 doubles.
"I think we are getting better as we go," McCormack said.
The new doubles tandem is just part of the tinkering with the lineup that RHS coaches George Schaffer and Stacey Greene have been doing in an effort to make the rotation stronger.
Arrika Patorti was a doubles player in the first match of the season but the coaches moved her into the No. 1 singles spot.
They did the same with Patorti's doubles partner Bethany Solari. She was at No. 4 singles against the Patriots.
The move was made for sound reasons. They are two outstanding players and moving them to singles meant they could get two victories for the team instead of just one.
That is exactly what happened on Monday as Patorti cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Leah Smith and Solari was dominant, 6-0, 6-0, against Maple Van Orden.
The Patriots got their wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots. Violet Small earned the win at No. 2 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 over Anna Gallipo.
Gallipo came out strong in winning the opening set but Small fought back.
The Patriots also won in the No. 3 singles slot but it was far from easy as Abbey Watelet was topped 6-4, 6-4.
Emma Barclay won at No. 5 singles for Rutland, topping Mia Ponessi 6-4, 6-3.
Rutland's No. 1 doubles unit of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer have plenty of matches together under their belt and it showed again. They dominated against Maggie LaBatt and Gloria Hernandez 6-1, 6-2.
Patorti's transition from doubles to singles has been practically seamless.
"The biggest thing is that with Bethany, there was always someone on the court with me. We knew each other and had a good way of communicating," Patorti said.
"Now, I have the whole court to myself. It is different not having someone else to relay on.
"Now, I am just focusing on the other player.
"It took about three matches (at singles) for me to be confident."
"They are the strongest players on the team," Schaffer said of Patorti and Solari. "This way, instead of getting one win out of them, we get two."
Patorti's baptismal fire at singles was against South Burlington and she lost.
"She had a great opponent in her first singles match," Schaffer said.
Now, Patorti and Solari are playing with all of the confidence that they displayed while they were doubles partners and winning points just as they used to.
