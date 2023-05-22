Rutland's Eli Rosi played another marathon match at the No. 2 singles spot and, at No. 1, Giuseppe Marchese played what RHS coach Rob Purdy felt was his best set of the season. It was a gratifying way for those two seniors to end the regular season, winning on their home courts in Monday's 4-3 victory over Mount Anthony.
Giuseppe defeated Asa Kobik 6-1, 6-4 with a lightning serve, even trusting his No. 2 serve to the point where he consistently hit it with authority.
"He played really well in that first set. It was probably the best set he has played this year," Purdy said.
"His second serve is something he has had to work on."
It was the second time that Marchese has played against Kobik this year and he had plenty of respect for him.
"I knew I had to try hard," said the Rotary exchange student from Italy.
"My second serve was pretty good. I felt pretty safe on my second serve. We have worked on my serve in practices."
Rosi and Marchese have their plans formulated for next year.
Rosi will be attending the University of Vermont where he will play club soccer and club tennis.
Marchese has another year of high school as the school system in Italy has five grades for high school.
Then, he is not sure whether he will will attend college in the States or in Italy.
He will also have to choose between sports at that level.
"It's a hard choice. Soccer is my first sport but I am really enjoying tennis. In college, it could be tennis," he said.
Winning his match on Senior Day was special to Rosi although he will be back on the Whites Park courts for the first round of the Division I playoffs.
"It is the last time I will be playing for Rutland in a regular-season event," Rosi said.
He said it is the mental part of the game that is important when a match goes as long as this one did with Rosi winning 6-2, 4-6 (10-5).
"I am tired but I know that I have to keep pushing," Rosi said.
It was an adjustment that he made at the behest of Purdy that carried him through to winning the tiebreaker.
Pol Cuadros had dominated Rosi in the second set by using his strong forehand stroke. Purdy suggested to Rosi that he hit to Cuadros' backhand and it made all the difference.
"I just went to his backhand a lot," Rosi said.
Mount Anthony's Micah Whitmire won at No. 3 singles, 4-6, 6-4 (10-1) over Graham Seidner.
It's not what Seidner, another senior, wanted on this day, but Purdy knows he can be a key ingredient in the playoffs.
"When Graham is at his best, he is really good and can play with anybody," Purdy said. "He has come a long way since the freshman year.
The four seniors — Marchese, Rosi, Seidner and Robin Rushing — did not really have that freshman year as it was scrapped by COVID.
Purdy was impressed with their approach, using that summer to hone their game and make certain it was not a lost season.
Rushing won at the No. 4 singles spot, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win.
"Robin is so solid mentally," Purdy said.
"He set the tone for the season by beating a good opponent at South Burlington, a 5-2 win for Rutland.
Javi Campos got MAU a victory at No. 5 singles, topping Tanner Ciufu 6-2, 6-3.
The Patriots and Rutlanders split the double matches.
Rutland won by forfeit at No. 1 doubles when the match was discontinued midway through over some disputes involving line calls. Rutland's doubles unit of Ben Cerretta and Seb Pell already had the first set in the bank 6-2 and was leading 4-1 in the second set when the match was terminated and awarded to RHS.
MAU's No. 2 doubles team of Jackson Paquin and Abeh Woods won the match over Jack Beach and Dietrich Caler 1-6, 6-1 (10-6.)
Marchese, Rosi, Seidner and Rushing closed out their final regular season with a good memory — a victory and an 8-3 record.
MAU's record dipped to 1-8 and included a 5-2 loss to Rutland in Bennington.
It was also a rewarding season for Purdy who loves everything about this group of seniors and their parents.
"I go to meetings and hear these horror stories about parents from other coaches. I can't relate," Purdy said.
He saw a group of four seniors who stuck with the sport in the face of COVID and put together a winning season good enough for hosting a home playoff match.
And now, it is a brand new season, The tennis playoff pairings are scheduled to be posted on May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.