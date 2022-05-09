Things grow in the spring. You can put the confidence of the Rutland boys tennis team in that category.
The Raiders struggled to an 0-4 start but have now won two matches in a row, the latest a 7-0 blanking of Mount Anthony on Monday at the White's Park courts.
Rutland played 10 tiebreakers in the early part of the schedule. The bad news is that they lost nine of them. The good news is that getting to tiebreakers meant they were right there, as close as close can be.
Now, with consecutive 7-0 victories over Brattleboro and MAU, the confidence to win close matches is burgeoning.
Zach Nelson dominated in the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Asa Kobik.
He double faulted on his serve in the first set and like good No. 1 singles players, he made an adjustment.
"After I double faulted, I realized I was hitting the ball too high. I had to hit down on it, more flat," Nelson said.
"Zach is strong. He has got a good serve. He is always playing the other team's best player so he had to play defense. He was a little more offensive today," Rutland coach Rob Purdy said. "He is a smart player."
Despite the score, Kobik was a tough opponent. Nelson had to execute returns that were tough to make and there were some lengthy rallies.
Nelson noticed Kobik liked to hit with his backhand and strategized accordingly.
Kobik also preferred to play the power game and frequently hit long over the baseline.
Rutland hiked its record to 2-4 and the Patriots fell to 1-6.
The Raiders have a match on Wednesday at Hartford. That is one that will act as a barometer for Rutland as the Raiders lost to the Hurricanes earlier.
Graham Seidner won in No. 2 singles, beating Juan Patricio 7-5, 6-0.
Eli Rosi trimmed Sam Kobik 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 singles action.
Robin Rushing cruised in No. 4 singles, beating Ben Roche 6-0, 6-0.
Ben Cerreta also had an easy time at No. 5 singles, beating Jackson Paquin 6-1, 6-0.
The Raiders were every bit as dominant in doubles play. Zak Arshad and Jack Beach defeated Theo Galipeau and Camden Madison 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 2 doubles team of Tanner Ciufu and Sebastian Pell rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Kyler Cross and Caleb Roche 6-0, 6-1.
Purdy said that Pell, a terrific golfer, is so competitive that he will never allow Ciufu to get down.
Together, they give the opposition a difficult hurdle in that No. 2 spot.
Arshad played doubles last year and brings experience to the No. 1 doubles slot where he and Beach give the Raiders a formidable combination.
Arshad decided only a few weeks ago that he was going to become a left-handed player, though he still serves right-handed.
"He is a much better player left-handed," Purdy said.
Purdy could see the Raiders were improving and closing in on being a winning team during that 0-4 start.
"Even against Burr and Burton, we were hitting the ball better than a lot of their players. I think we just needed a win," Purdy said.
"Winning solves everything and now they have more confidence."
How much has it solved? That road match against a Hartford team that the Raiders lost to will serve as a significant measurement.
