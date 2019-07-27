COLCHESTER — The difference between winning and losing your first game in the eight-team, double-elimination American Legion Baseball State Tournament is the difference between living in the straw house or the brick one.
The wolf is at the door for Rutland Post 31 after it lost its first game 10-2 to SD Ireland on Saturday at Colchester High School's Saddlemire Field.
Fighting back through the loser's bracket is difficult but as Post 31 cocah Rick Battles said to his players in the dugout following the game, "It's not impossible."
Post 31's Rutand County neighbor Lakes Region is in a dogfight in its first game - a game that was never finished. Lakes Region, the No. 1 seed from the South, was trailing South Burlington 7-6 and coming to bat in the bottom of the fifth when the game was suspended due to darkness.
Lakes Region and the Wildcats will pick the game up at that point at 10 a.m. Sunday but the venue will shift to Essex High School.
Rutland will play White River Post 84 in an elimination game at Colchester High at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. White River took the Colchester Cannons, the top seed from the North, into extra innings before falling 6-4.
The day began with Brattleboro, the No. 3 seed from the South, stunning Essex, the No. 2 seed from the North, 7-0.
SD IRELAND 10, RUTLAND 2
SD Ireland jump on Rutland's left-handed starter Josh Beayon for seven runs - only three were earned - in his 1.2 innings.
When he was relieved by Ethan Senecal, Post 31 was already trailing 6-0.
SD Ireland scored two in the first, an inning highlighted by an RBI riple from Tyler Skaflestad. Jacob Boliba began his big day (4 for 5) by leading off the frame with a single up the middle.
SD Ireland's big inning was in the second when they scored six times. They were in command the rest of the day.
SD Ireland coach Tim Albertson got everything he could have hoped for. He was able to pull left-handed starter Ian Parent from the game after he had thrown only 28 pitches. Keeping him uncder 30 means that Parent is eleigible to pitch Sunday.
Rutland managed only two hits. They came from Alex Cornelius and Luc Vitagliano.
SD Ireland, a CVU contingent, played well in all phases. They hit, Sam Morse and Jackson Neme followed Parent and also pitched well, and they fielded impeccably.
Shortstop Colin Vincent and Skaflestad at second each made a major league play to take away a base hit.
"They make the routine plays and they make plays like that, too. It's great to have them behind me," Morse said.
"Neme and Morse did great. Both guys came in and threw strikes," Alberston said.
A bright spot for Rutland was the relief work by Marcus McCullough. He pitched four innings and allowed only one run.
"Marcus was outstanding," Battles said.
SO. BURLINGTON 7, LR 6
A suspended game can raise havoc with your pitch counts.
Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese did keep starter and ace Aubrey Ramey under 80 pitches - he threw 71 - so he will be eligible to pitch again in tthe tournament that runs through Wednesday.
Ramey, though, is not eligible to pitch at all today.
"We have everyone else ready to go," Greenlese said.
It was a great start for Lakes Region. They scored three in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead. They banged out four hits in that inning, the biggest a two-run single by Zach Bates. Mitchell Brayman also knocked in a run. Aaron Szabo and Dylan Lee had the other hits in the inning.
Darkness was closing fast and the game was finally halted with Joe Valerio ready to step to the plate, leading off the top of the fifth for Lakes Region.
Valerio had already made a major contribution, coming into the game in relief of Nate Bathalon in the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs. Valerio got the batter to pop up to second, ending the inning.
South Burlington scored three in the third to tie the game and then scored another in the fifth, allowing the Wildcats to take thelead into Sunday's action.
"We have three at-bats left. It's just frustrating. You expect to come up here and get a complete game in especially as the No. 1 seed," Greenlese said.
There was plenty of second-guessing on the decision to attempt to play all four games on the one field on this opening day.
When Rutland Post 31 hosted the tourney, the format called for playing two games at Castleton University and the other two at St. Peter's Field in Rutland on the first day.
