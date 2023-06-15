Rutland Post 31 opened its American Legion baseball season with a 7-1 victory over White River Post 84 in a game that was called in the bottom of the fifth due to thunder.
But all the thunder wasn't in the sky. There was plenty of thunder in Rutland's bats as Post 31 backed the outstanding outing of Andy McEnerny with some timely hitting that included a little extra-base power — a triple in the left-center gap by Hunter Branchaud and Colin Rider's RBI double.
Post 31 coach Aaron Bloomer had nothing to complain about as his team got high marks in every phase of the game. There was the complete-game pitching of McEnerny, the 11-hit attack, great execution when they decided to play small ball and stellar defense.
The centerpiece of that defense was first baseman Isaiah Wood. He made three outstanding plays, twice digging difficult throws out of the dirt with his boarding house stretch and another when he took a hit away Christian Hathorn after he stroked the ball off the first base bag.
McEnerny has seen it all before. Wood is his first baseman during the high school season at Otter Valley.
"Woody did that all year. He is an outstanding first baseman. He saved (our infielders) at least 12 errors this year. He is so reliable," McEnerny said.
McEnerny looked to be anything but reliable in the top of the first. The first two Post 84 batters of the game stung the ball off him. Solomon Flores hammered a double into the right-center gap and then Nolan Pepe brought him home with a single to right.
But McEnerny retired the next three batters without the ball leaving the infield and he was brilliant the rest of the night.
Post 31 answered by taking the lead in the bottom of the first. Aaron LeFrancois, Nolan Tripp and Wood hit safely in the inning and when it was over, Post 31 enjoyed a 3-1 lead.
Thetford High's Jake Gilman got the start for White River and when he left in favor of Wyatt Cadwell at the start of the fourth inning, Rutland was sitting atop a 7-1 lead.
Branchaud and Rider had their extra-base hits in a third inning when the Rutlanders scored two more to extend the lead to 7-1.
Rider had an outstanding all-round game. He not only had the RBI double, but deftly executed a bunt to keep the second-inning rally going and caught a difficult foul pop up as the catcher.
After McEnerny surrendered those two first-inning hits, he gave up only one more the rest of the way. He struck out four, did not walk any and hit a batter.
Nolan Tripp had three hits and LeFrancois two to lead Rutland's 11-hit attack.
"We played great team defense and we had a lot of quality at-bats," Bloomer said.
White River Post 84 had already played their opener, edging Manchester 4-3.
But Bloomer was dealing with the unknown always associated with an opener.
"I did not know what to expect but we had a lot of returning players from last year so I had a good feeling about this game," Bloomer said.
He will hope for more of the same back at St. Peter's Field on Saturday with a doubleheader against Bennington Post 13.
White River coach Dylan Spencer believes his early season split of one win and one loss might be typical of the summer in the Southern Division.
"I think the South is pretty deep," Spencer said. "I am hoping that we can get a couple of wins each week and stay in the mix."
His club also has a doubleheader on Saturday against Bellows Falls Post 37.
With Lakes Region and Rutland each opening the campaign with dominating victories, the Legion baseball summer has the earmarks of a fun season in Rutland County.