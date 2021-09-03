Rutland senior wide receiver Slade Postemski has a next gear that not many can match.
Take his run on the Ravens’ second drive of Friday’s 28-12 opening game win against Essex for example. After allowing a touchdown, Rutland was driving and had the ball outside the red zone. Postemski got the rock and he broke through a swarm of tacklers to get the ball all the way down to the 4-yard line.
A few plays later, Rutland punched it in on a Trey Davine keeper.
Tack on three receiving touchdowns for Postemski from Davine and you have a storybook start to his senior season.
“(Slade) is a pretty special athlete,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “As time goes on here, people are going to take him away and we’re going to have to do some other things. So we’ll just enjoy it for the moment.”
The Ravens’ offense was in full gear through the first half as they scored on their first three drives.
A long pass from Davine to Tyler Weatherhogg put Rutland in business on the first play from scrimmage and the Ravens went to work from there.
A nine-play drive, including a conversion on fourth down in the red zone, was finished off by Davine connecting with Postemski on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Essex used exclusively running plays on its opening drive, with the majority going to Oliver Orvis.
The Hornets had the ball on the 1-yard line on an Orvis run, but were stuffed twice at the goal line by a compact Rutland defense. The third time was the charm with Orvis finding a hole up the middle to score, before a failed two-point conversion.
After the Davine keeper score, the Ravens came up with a big defensive drive when Essex took over. After the Hornets netted a first down, Rutland stopped them on three straight plays, before a muffed snap on fourth down led to a turnover on downs.
The Ravens didn’t wait long to respond. Davine and Postemski were at it again with a 29-yard touchdown pass on the first play after the turnover on downs.
In the first 11-on-11 tackle game these teams have played in nearly two years, it felt good for Rutland to come out as strong it did.
“It’s nice to be playing football again,” Norman said. “We’re both just dealing with everything. A win’s a win.”
Essex scored a touchdown on the next drive with quarterback Benjamin Serrantonio connecting with Joshua Brown from 10 yards to cap a nine-play drive.
Rutland’s lone score of the second half came on a nine-yard connection between Davine and Postemski.
Some penalty issues crept up at times in the second half for the Ravens, but their defense played well, especially against the pass, which Essex had to rely on more given the deficit.
“We played better defense in the second half. You can tell that we haven’t tackled much,” Norman said. “I give (Essex coach) Marty (Richards) and his crew a lot of credit. They played hard.”
Rutland has a big test in Week 2, playing at defending Division I champion Burr and Burton at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Essex hosts Colchester in Week 2. BBA bested Colchester 34-16 on Friday as well.
“We’re going to have to play a lot better against Burr and Burton,” Norman said. “We’ll take it. A year ago, we weren’t even playing football. This is a huge step.”
