BURLINGTON — The CVU girls soccer team has made Burlington High School its second home in recent years with the rate it makes Division I state championship games, commonly held on the Buck Hard Field turf.
It was fitting that the top-seeded Redhawks locked up another trip to the D-I title game on that same turf, besting No. 4 Rutland 3-1 Wednesday afternoon.
Saturday’s D-I final will be CVU’s fifth in a row and 10th in the last 11 seasons. During that span, the Redhawks have won eight state championships.
CVU and Rutland were meeting for the second straight season in the D-I semifinals and last year’s was a 9-0 Redhawks victory.
The early stages of Wednesday’s rematch gave the feeling that a similar result could be in the cards.
CVU jumped out before some spectators had even found their seat.
Zoe Klein did the honors less than a minute into the game, getting a feed from Chloe Pecor and scoring inside the box.
Pecor got on the board herself less than five minutes later. She got behind the defense and forced standout Rutland goalkeeper Kathryn Moore off her line, before getting around her for another score.
CVU added its third and final goal with 27:45 left in the first half on a nice, low strike by Emma Crum to the right side of the net that Moore couldn’t get her gloves on.
Less than 15 minutes into play, the Redhawks had the Ravens in a hole that is hard to erase against an elite club.
“Any time you can come out like that, it’s nice,” said CVU coach Stan Williams. “We thought we could exploit some space on the outside and get around and hopefully flood the middle. We found those three different gaps on three special kind of plays and held on the rest of the way.”
Rutland didn’t trail often during its regular season, outside of a tough early stretch filled with Metro division teams, so playing from behind was something they had to get acclimated to.
“There was one where the girls thought it was an offsides but you can never assume anything is going to be called the way you think it should,” said Ravens coach Lori McClallen.
“We just didn’t follow our marks into the box and they capitalized on it. We knew that coming in that they’re going to take any chance that they can and capitalize on your mistakes. You have to go to the end of the play.”
With an early edge, it was all about keeping it intact for CVU.
Midway through the half, they defended Rutland’s first corner kick of the game to perfection. It was plays like that didn’t allow the Ravens to create ton of viable scoring chances throughout the first half and the early stages of the second half.
“We talked at halftime that you have to respect the playoffs,” Williams said. “Part of the playoffs is that you have a bunch of seniors on the other team, that it’s desperation mode. They’re going to do everything they can to get one, two or three (goals).
“We dropped (midfielder) Zoe Zoller and she did a good job in front of our two center backs. With out outside backs, it wasn’t pretty out there, but they were strong.”
Rutland evened out play in the second half and McClallen felt her team even had the better of play.
“The first 15 minutes weren’t our best play. We just weren’t organized, but from then on, we played well,” McClallen said. “In the second half, we had more opportunities. To climb out of a 3-0 deficit is tough, but hats off to the girls, they did not let up.”
That determination led to a breakthrough on the scoreboard with 4:12 to play. Sophomore Bethany Solari had a great run in the box, getting behind Redhawks keeper Ella Polli, before tapping one out of the junior’s reach.
“That composure inside the box and the wherewithal to just stay in the play and follow through for the end is great,” McClallen said. “She’s only a sophomore, so that’s pretty exciting.”
It was a little glimpse of the future of what Rutland soccer could look like in the next two seasons. The present sees RHS seniors Moore, Sydney Wood, Camryn Kinsman, Maci Celentano, Isabel Crossman, Olivia Calvin, Ava Gonzalez, Gracie Stahura, Makenna Hubert, Olivia Shipley, Molly Abatiell and Elise Lidstone having played their final high school game.
Rutland finishes with a 12-5 mark.
CVU will play No. 6 South Burlington on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Burlington High School for the D-I state crown. It will be a rematch of last year’s final where the Wolves won 2-1.
