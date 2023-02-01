Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo recently talked about how his team needs to deal with the pressure of being 'the hunted', instead of 'the hunter'.
RHS is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory and with that comes expectations. One of the biggest expectations being that Rutland will get every team's best shot each time they take the floor.
RHS got that and more in Wednesday's Southern Vermont League showdown with rival Burr and Burton Academy and found a way to come out on top 41-34 at Keefe Gymnasium.
The win extended Rutland's win streak to 12 games.
"(BBA) is the first team that threw the kitchen sink at us," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. "It was a good playoff moment. We're responding to something that is happening in game. I'm proud of them. We responded in a way that I thought we would."
At halftime, it looked like RHS might be in for a comfortable win. Rutland led by eight points and had controlled the game after closing the first quarter on a 5-0 run.
BBA had other ideas.
The Bulldogs had upped their defensive intensity coming out of a timeout before the half and carried it over into the third.
BBA scored the first seven points of the second half and tied the game on a Julia Decker 3 midway through the third. Later in the quarter, the Bulldogs took their first lead since the score was 5-4 in the opening quarter when Josie Powers executed on an and-1.
"I liked the way we played defense at the end of the second quarter," said BBA coach Erin Mears. "We talked a lot about stopping Anna (Moser) and slowing down Karsyn (Bellomo) and we liked the matchup of Josie on (Anna). We really stayed with that for the first half.
"I liked the way we were pushing the ball at the end of the second quarter, so we took that energy into the third and we had out strongest third quarter of the season."
The game was nip and tuck down the stretch. Rutland took the lead early in the fourth, but couldn't push its advantage past a possession for much of the frame.
A handful of girls came up with big plays in the closing minutes for RHS. Lanza Bellomo buried a deep 2-pointer and got a steal on the ensuing BBA possession, Mackenzie McLaughlin buried a 3 that made it a two-possession game with two minutes to play and multiple girls hit free throws when the Bulldogs were forced to foul.
"We have to learn how to win games like this. These are all playoff games," coach Bellomo said.
"Rutland finished strong," Mears said.
Moser led Rutland with 19 points and was a big factor in RHS grabbing the early edge with her 13 first-half points, which included three 3s.
McLaughlin and Karsyn Bellomo had six points, Jasmine Evans had five and Lanza Bellomo had four.
Nevaeh Camp led a balanced Bulldogs attack with 10 points, followed by nine from Decker, all on 3s, seven from Powers and six from Amelia Tobin.
It's no secret how much of a rivalry Rutland and BBA have forged over the last couple seasons in girls athletics. Whether it's soccer, lacrosse or basketball, the intensity is always pumped up a few notches when these two teams play, and often, an instant classic unfolds.
Wednesday was an opportunity for the newly-Division I Bulldogs to show they can hang with the best the state has to offer and they certainly proved that.
"Rutland is one of the best teams in the state," Mears said. "We wanted to prove that we can play with anybody in the state and I think we did that tonight."
BBA (11-5) gets its second shot at Rutland on Valentine's Day in the North Shire. Up next for the Bulldogs is a home contest against Division III heavyweight Windsor on Friday.
Rutland (13-2) looks to keep racking up the wins as it goes for a season sweep of Brattleboro on the road Friday night.
