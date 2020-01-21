The Rutland boys basketball team had to forget what happened Monday night real quick.
The Raiders were in for a war with Mill River Tuesday, and when the dust settled, Rutland celebrated a 61-51 win in double overtime.
Coming off a 39-point loss the night before against Saratoga Springs (N.Y.), it was important to right the ship.
“We needed that win. We had a tough loss last night against a really good team,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood. “Any time you get beat and you have to play the next night and play an extra eight minutes, a lot of guys need to step up and make plays.”
Rutland had to make plays to put away Mill River. The Raiders could have finished the Minutemen off in regulation, but a foul in the closing seconds thwarted that chance.
Mill River led by four points, before Rutland went on a 5-0 to take a lead with 3:18 to play. Down one point, the Minutemen kept possessions alive with some key offensive rebounds, with less than 30 seconds to go.
Out of a timeout, Mill River found Aidan Botti from the deep in the corner. Botti was fouled and awarded a trio of free throws to try and ice the game.
Botti hit the first, but missed the next two as the game went into overtime.
The first overtime was back and forth with the Minutemen grabbing a two-point edge. With 4.5 seconds to play and possession, Rutland called a timeout, and out of the break, Maddox Traynor found a lane to the hoop for a lay-up to knot the score.
When the second overtime hit, the Raiders found their groove from outside. Traynor and Noah Depoy both hit 3s and Depoy iced the game with free throws.
This was a gut check win for the Raiders and they felt that once the final buzzer hit.
“We had two guys foul out,” Wood said. “To finish the game with a freshman on the floor, one senior and three juniors, that can only help us in the big picture.”
“I’ll give (Rutland) credit. They played hard even though they lost some guys to foul trouble,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers. “They had other guys step up.”
Mill River jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, but Rutland locked in defensively and caused steals. The Raiders turned defense into offense and responded with 11 points to end the first quarter.
The Minutemen kept the game close through the second quarter, but went into the half down six points.
Mill River found a rhythm after the break and tied the score heading into the fourth, before it grabbed its first lead since the first with 5:28 to play.
“We gutted it out after a first half where we looked a bit challenged,” Rogers said. “We had a lot more flow in the second half and made some plays and managed the clock pretty well.”
Traynor had a team-high 20 points for Rutland, including 10 across the two overtime periods.
“We talked about how we were going to defend him,” Rogers said. “We wanted to give him no pull-up (shots) and no 3s off the dribble. He had a couple 3s off the dribble. It’s right-hand take only because he likes to go left.”
Depoy added 16 for the Raiders.
Botti led Mill River with 21 points.
Rutland improves to 6-4 and hosts Rice on Friday.
The Minutemen fall to 6-4. With a pair of overtime losses in a row, the loss to Rutland stings, but they know there is plenty of basketball ahead.
“It’s painful for all of us, but it’s only game 10,” Rogers said. “We just finished an incredibly difficult five-game stretch. Hopefully, with all of this pain we’ve experienced over the past couple weeks, things usually have a way of balancing things out. We are a really good 6-4 team.”
Mill River hosts Hartford on Friday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
