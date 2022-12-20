The Rutland girls basketball team's early-season schedule is a gauntlet of the best teams the Metro Division has to offer.
Matchups with Mount Mansfield, CVU and Essex, among others, give RHS a good look in the mirror of where it stands among the state's elite.
If the early returns are any indication, Rutland might have something good on its hands. RHS pushed its record over the .500 mark with a gritty 38-33 victory against South Burlington Tuesday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
"It the first time we've been through the five-game stretch 3-2 in a long time, so I'll take it," said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo.
Rutland led for every minute of the second half, but the Wolves were always in striking distance.
The largest lead RHS took was eight points with the opening salvo of the fourth quarter, but South Burlington quickly cut it back to four.
Rutland's lead hovered around two possessions for much of the final frame, but a clutch 3 by Wolves senior captain Aleah Staley cut the deficit to just three points.
With the threat of Rutland draining the clock, South Burlington had to foul and the Wolves put RHS freshman guard Anna Moser on the line.
Moser calmly buried both free throws and iced the Rutland victory.
It was fitting that Moser was the one to secure the RHS win, given her impact on the game as a whole. The star freshman scored 19 points to lead all scorers and hit big shots for Rutland all night long, when the team couldn't get a ton going offensively otherwise.
"(Anna) hit big shots in big moments," Bellomo said.
Moser had two straight baskets in the second quarter that put Rutland ahead after South Burlington had grabbed its first lead of the game early in the frame.
RHS went into the halftime break, leading by two, with center Jasmine Evans putting home a putback late in the second quarter.
Evans has quickly become known for her relentless effort on the boards, at times putting her body on the line to collect a carom. She hauled in nine rebounds on Tuesday to go along with her seven points, six of which coming in the first half.
Evans and Ryleigh Hughes have become a solid rebounding duo for Rutland inside. Hughes added six rebounds of her own on Tuesday.
"Jasmine is like a Dennis Rodman type when it comes to rebounding, which is great," Bellomo said.
Tuesday's game wasn't without its struggles for Rutland. RHS was sloppy with the ball at times and Wolves players like Miranda Hayes and Alece Staley were quick to make them pay with steals.
The fact that Rutland was still able to find a way to win despite those lulls was a positive.
"That was a first lull in energy and effort. You're due for one of those," Bellomo said. "I'm glad we figured out how to win. That's what it's all about."
South Burlington was paced by Aleah Staley with 14 points and Hayes with nine points.
Rutland (3-2) hopes to extend its two-game winning streak to three on Thursday at St. Johnsbury.
