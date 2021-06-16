St. Peter’s Field will be the scene of a lot of memorable American Legion baseball this year right through the State Tournament. Yet, when all is said and done, it might be difficult to overstate the importance of Rutland Post 31’s season-opening 5-4 victory over White River Post 84 on Wednesday night.
“It was really important. It gives you confidence in your teammates especially as a pitcher,” said Fraser Pierpont who threw the complete-game victory. “It gives me confidence in the players behind me. I know I can pitch and they will take care of things.”
It was an Otter Valley Union High battery with Pierpont and catcher Alex Polli.
The victory was especially gratifying to them because Hartford High, which comprises much of the Post 84 team, swept three games from OV and knocked them out of the Division II playoffs.
White River pushed two runs across in the first inning with Dan Bushway’s two-run double doing the damage.
The way that Alex Bushway was pitching for Post 84, it looked as though that 2-0 lead might stand up.
That is until Rutland scored three in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead.
Griff Briggs led off the inning with a single and Polli worked Bushway for a walk. Taylor Therriault doubled home Briggs. Ryan Flanders got the bunt down on the squeeze play to score Polli.
Rutland then got in a rundown between first and second, Therriault scoring the go-ahead run before the out was made.
It was an inning where Post 31 did those little things often cited as being so important in baseball.
“We knew Ryan Flanders could bunt. That was a big play and he executed it perfectly,” Rutland coach Mike Howe said.
Pierpont said after pitching with that 2-0 deficit, having the team go ahead in that fourth inning was a major lift.
“It felt great. It brought energy to the defense, too,” Pierpont said.
Post 31 extended the lead to 5-2 in the fifth on Polli’s two-run double to deep left. Chase de Castro and Pierpont set the table with singles.
Pierpont notched his eighth strikeout to start the seventh.
But that inning that began innocently enough, soon filled St. Peter’s Field with tension.
Jacob Barry and Collin Vielleux slapped consecutive singles and Alex Bushway drew a walk, loading the bases with one out.
Dan Bushway plated Barry with a sacrifice fly, making it a one-run game.
But Pierpont induced a ground out to third baseman Jordan Beayon to end the game.
Alex Bushway had been in complete command until Rutland’s uprising in the fourth. He retired the first seven batters he faced and had five strikeouts through three innings.
But it was Pierpont who was solid throughout. He surrendered nine hits but walked just one and had the hit batsman.
Pierpont said he went to his changeup whenever he needed to get out of a jam. His curveball was also effective.
Chase de Castro led Post 31’s six-hit attack, going 2-for-2.
It was Rutland’s ability to deliver the extra base hit in the clutch that was the centerpiece of its offense — the two-run double by Polli and the RBI double by Therriault.
But for all the extra-base fireworks, those little things help to make all of the thunder in the bats really matter.
“That was a big play when we needed it,” Howe said of Flanders’ squeeze bunt.
Ethan Belvin had two doubles for Post 84 including one in the sixth when he came into score to cut the margin to 5-3.
Dan Bushway had two base hits and three RBIs for White River.
“It feels good after losing to Hartford (in high school) three times,” Pierpont said.
Howe acknowledged that his own OV players might have been up for the game because of those losses to the Hurricanes.
“That might have played in our favor. But I still don’t know if this is a rivalry,” the coach said.
But there is no question that Post 31’s next contest is a rivalry game. Rutland County rival Lakes Region comes to St. Peter’s Field for a Father’s Day game at noon.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.