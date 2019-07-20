Josh Beayon had a game baseball players ordinarily get to dream about. Rutland Post 31's Beayon had three hits and amassed seven RBIs in Saturday's 16-5 victory over Randolph.
The game gave Post 31 a sweep of the doubleheader. They thumped Randolph 11-1 in the first game at St. Peter's Field. Both games were abbreviated to five innings by the mercy rule.
Marcus McCullough pitched the five innings in the first contest for Rutland. He struck out four, walked two and spaced seven hits.
Ethan Coarse, Pat McKeighan and Luc Vitagliano had two hits each for Rutland in that game. McKeighan and Vitagliano had doubles.
Griffin Briggs pitched through all five innings in the nightcap for Post 31 and limited Randolph to four hits.
Beayon and de Reece de Castro had three hits apiece.
