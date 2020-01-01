The Rutland boys basketball team is still looking for consistency early in the season.
There’s been highs, like their play down the stretch to put away Essex, but there has also been lows, like their offensive struggles against a strong U-32 squad.
The inconsistency has the Raiders sitting at 1-3, and with the 2020 upon us, Rutland hopes to return to its high-level form.
The Raiders’ schedule doesn’t provide any breaks as they take on a veteran Brattleboro group on Friday at the College of Saint Joseph. The matchup will be Rutland’s Southern Vermont League opener.
Leading the Colonel charge is senior Tyler Millerick, who just got finished leading Brattleboro to a Division II football championship. Millerick is experienced as they come at the point guard spot and should provide a major challenge for Rutland’s perimeter players.
“(Tyler) is the guy that drives them,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “He has a high basketball IQ.”
Millerick isn’t the only Colonel who can put the ball in the basket. Charlie Galanes is coming off a 24-point outing in Brattleboro’s overtime win against South Burlington. Greg Fitzgerald, Millerick and Trinley Warren all had double-figure point totals against the Wolves as well. Gabe Packard and Keegan Givens are other guys with offensive firepower.
The Colonels are 2-2, and in both of their wins, they’ve scored at least 90 points.
Wood pointed to the importance of defending the 3-point shot and not letting the Colonel shooters to get into a flow.
“The thing that (Tyler Millerick) does well is find the best way to get the guys the ball,” Wood said. “They have guys that can shoot around him. You kind of have to pick your poison defending them. Hopefully, we’ll defend and contest their shots.”
Rutland is still looking for a flow on the offensive end. Guys like Evan Pockette, Noah Depoy and Maddox Traynor, among a few others, have shown their scoring ability in spurts, but the team is trying to find the cohesion that will lead to better results.
“We have to be a little more patient and poised with the basketball,” Wood said. “This is a group that hasn’t played a lot together, so they’re still trying to find that consistency.”
The two Southern Vermont League schools split their matchups last season. Brattleboro was one of five teams to defeat the Raiders.
In other action, Division IV boys basketball has an interesting matchup on tap between Proctor (2-1) and Poultney (4-3) on Thursday.
The Phantoms’ guard-laden lineup has a tough task at hand to contain the Blue Devils’ bigs, most notably Heith Mason, who has looked strong early in the season.
Speaking of guards, the matchup there on Thursday should be a boon. Poultney boasts do-it-all guard Levi Allen, while Proctor’s Conner McKearin, Logan Starling and Joe Valerio make up one of the best backcourts in D-IV.
The Rutland girls basketball team’s tough early season slate continues on Friday when they take on unbeaten Burlington. The Raiders (2-2) are finding their groove on both ends of the floor, but the Seahorses (3-0) represent another challenge for the young Rutland side.
Through three games, Burlington’s closest contest was a 17-point win against Brattleboro.
The Fair Haven boys have a matchup against Mount Anthony on Thursday, but a rematch with Granville (New York) looms on Saturday afternoon.
The teams met before Christmas and the Slaters (4-0) just inched out a 60-58 win, capped off by a game-winning lay-up by guard Kohlby Murray. It’s fair to say the Golden Horde will have revenge on the mind when they travel to Fair Haven’s gym for the rematch.
In college action, the Castleton women’s basketball team runs into one of its hardest tests, taking on Rhode Island College on Saturday.
RIC is riding a six-game winnibg streak and is unbeaten in Little East Conference play. The Spartans have been trending the other way, as losers of four straight. Castleton shot a combined 26.4 percent from the field in the Naples (Florida) Shootout and hope the return to the Northeast yields better results.
