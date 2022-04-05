Rutland softball coach Dick Wright has been around the block many times. He knows to prepare for the rigors of the Division I playoffs, his team needs to be playing tough competition in the regular season.
The Raiders are doing just that early in the 2022 season.
Rutland will be tested right out of the gate, playing two-time defending Division I champion BFA-St. Albans to open the season and playing an Essex team that has been a state finalist in four of the last five seasons two games later.
“Right off the bat,” Wright said. “The BFA coach (Bert Berthiaume) is a good friend of mine. I’ve been around long enough to know most of the coaches.”
About two miles down the road at Giorgetti Field, the Raiders’ baseball team will also be playing top-level competition with two-time defending D-I champion CVU as a major challenge on the schedule.
“It’s six more games than last year and all the northern teams we didn’t get to play last year,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer.
BASEBALLRutland’s varsity baseball roster will be smaller than it was last year, but Bloomer thinks that could be a plus for program.
The Raiders are carrying 15 on varsity, as opposed to more than 20 guys last season. Rutland graduated 10 seniors from the 2021 club that finished 1-11.
“It’s a pretty diverse group between the sophomore, junior and senior classes,” Bloomer said. “It’s an athletic group. A lot of them are multi-sport athletes.”
Pitching will be a strength for the Raiders with nine guys able to eat up innings.
It all starts with senior Jevan Valente, a tall, hard-throwing right-hander that can blow you away with his fastball or get you with his offspeed stuff.
Boston Patorti is the lone left-hander on the pitching staff.
Tyler Weatherhogg, Regan Bird, Chaska Stannard, Sam Arnold, Chase de Castro, Anders Lowkes and Cameron Rider are all guys that will time on the mound as well.
Similar to last year, Rutland will look for its players to be versatile. Bloomer isn’t locking players into any specific positions on a daily basis. A lot of it could depend on who’s towing the rubber.
“I’m trying to stress utility and making sure guys are flexible and can play in so many positions,” Bloomer said.
“The outfield’s wide open and the infield is open in spots. When we talked about roles last weekend, it was like, ‘here’s a spot you’re fighting for,’ but it wasn’t a lot of clear cut of who’s starting.
“I’m hoping with 15 guys I can manage that pretty well.”
Having a smaller roster number could help with team chemistry, Bloomer feels.
“These guys are on the same page and have pretty good chemistry in the first few weeks,” Bloomer said.
There’s no better way to improve than getting the reps in a real ball game. Many of the Raiders’ returning players got that experience last year.
Weatherhogg was a player who broke out in a big way last year as a sophomore and could see time in the infield or outfield.
Even guys that didn’t see as much varsity time during the spring, got it over the summer in American Legion ball. Arnold and Rider are two players that grew immensely playing for Rutland Post 31.
Rutland opens at home on April 16 against St. Johnsbury.
SOFTBALLThe Rutland softball team suffered a big blow when its expected No. 1 pitcher Kayla Olszewski suffered an injury during basketball season. Wright has had to shuffle things around, but feels confident in what he has this year.
True to form on Wright-coached teams, the lineup he rolls out on day one could be totally different than the one the Raiders take into the playoffs.
Rutland graduated four seniors from last year’s team that fell in the Division I playdowns to Colchester.
Senior Alyssa Kennedy will be Raiders’ main pitcher and will play in the infield when not in the circle. Sophomore Sierra McDermott, a standout goaltender in hockey, is new to pitching and will back up Kennedy.
McDermott will also see time at second base, along with senior Alexis Landrie.
Samera Rideout, a standout headed to Castleton next year, will start the season at shortstop.
Tamara Sabotka returns at first base to round out the infield.
“She’s a good leader,” Wright said of Sabotka.
Alivia Morris is a sophomore who will catch for Rutland.
“(Alivia) caught for JV last year. She’s got some talent,” Wright said. “She’ll be a little raw around the plate, but we’ll be working with her every day.”
The outfield is still up grabs in spots, but Wright has an idea of what could be plan out there.
Sophomore Kayla Stevens has a shot at being the starting center fielder. She played as a left-handed third baseman on JV last year. Katelyn Velde played right field last year on varsity, but will be moving to left this spring.
Twins Kailei Langlois and Cassidy Langlois are other girls expected to find roles, as well as Emma Howland.
Rutland will scrimmage at Mount Abraham on Saturday, in an event that also includes U-32 and CVU.
Rutland opens the regular season at home on April 16 against BFA-St. Albans.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
