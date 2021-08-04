CASTLETON — It was back on June 19 when Rutland High’s Joe Anderson walked off the field with his Vermont lacrosse teammates on the losing end of the score against New Hampshire in that annual all-star game.
He would love a different ending on Saturday when he and his Vermont teammates tangle with New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
“It would definitely feel great to end my football career and my athletic career with a win,” Anderson said.
Anderson has found the camp at Castleton to be a great time. It is something that was missing with the lacrosse all-star game where the teams simply showed up at Hanover High on game day to play.
“Here, you get to spend a lot more time with the guys and get to know them. It is much more of an experience than just the game,” Anderson said.
Anderson will be attending Bentley University where he will major in finance and economics.
Joe Pratico and Toby Jakubowski are Rutland players on Vermont’s offensive line.
Pratico is headed to Plymouth State but is still uncertain about whether he’ll play football for the Panthers.
He is finding the blocking assignments for coach Chad Pacheco’s Vermont squad to be different from what he was accustomed to at RHS.
“There is a lot more double teaming here and more working toward the backers than what we are used to,” he said.
Jakubowski has caught the eye of Pacheco and the coaching staff.
“He is your typical offensive lineman. You can tell that he was coached the right way.
“We are excited to have him.”
Jakubowski will be playing football this season at Husson University in Bangor, Maine.
Husson assistant coach Paytton Hobbs initiated the contact when Jakubowski was a sophomore. Hobbs is a former Middlebury Union High School and Castleton University football player.
“The blocking is a little different because we have so many guys from a lot of different programs but I’ve picked it up pretty quickly,” Jakubowski said.
Evan Pockette will be seeing action on both sides of the ball, at safety and receiver.
Pockette was Rutland’s quarterback during the 2020 7-on-7 season. He said that has helped him in transitioning to receiver.
“I already know a lot of the routes from being a quarterback,” he said.
Pockette will be spending a postgraduate year at the Winchendon School in Massachusetts where he will also play basketball.
