The Evans siblings both have their strengths on the basketball court. For Rutland High alumnus Jamison Evans, it was his scoring touch. For his younger sister Jasmine, it's her relentless rebounding.
Jasmine Evans put that dominant rebounding effort on display in a 48-36 victory for the RHS girls basketball team against St. Johnsbury Saturday afternoon at Keefe Gymnasium.
"Defense. rebounding and boxing out are the main part of Rutland basketball," Evans said.
Those three pillars were on display in the second half of Saturday's win. Rutland went into the half leading by just one point after Hilltoppers talented sophomore Cassidy Kittredge buried a half-court buzzer-beater.
St. Johnsbury scored the first basket of the second half, but it wasn't long until Rutland took control, doing so with quality rebounding, especially on the offensive end that helped keep many possessions alive.
Evans had many of her offensive rebounds in the third quarter, on a day where she ripped down 16 boards.
"When that girl hit that 3 at the end of the half, we didn't want that to be a momentum killer," said RHS coach Nate Bellomo. "St. Johnsbury is a tough team. The second half effort was really good. Our girls responded at the end."
The Hilltoppers cut the Rutland lead down to one, scoring four points in quick succession late in the quarter, but RHS senior Mackenzie McLaughlin executed on an and-1 that closed the third to make the lead four.
Rutland took the air out of the ball in the fourth quarter, grinding out long possessions. RHS didn't force any shots and tried to drain as much clock as they could each time they had the ball.
"We really only wanted to go for layups and not go for the 3 because we're up and we don't really need the 3," Evans said.
"(St. Johnsbury) changed up defenses and we recognized it," Bellomo said. "We didn't force offense and made sure we were getting good shots and good possessions."
Rutland's defense was locked in throughout the fourth, not allowing any St. Johnsbury points until there was 1:54 left on the clock, when Hayden Wilkins buried a trio of free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Wilkins would bury a long 3 for the only other Hilltoppers points in the fourth.
With St. Johnsbury forced to foul to get the ball back, Rutland took care of business at the charity stripe, going 8-for-11 at the line in the fourth.
Rutland's depth continues to be a major strength, getting quality minutes off the bench from a host of players. Senior Mia Marsh was crucial in closing the win with her rebounding and a trio of fourth-quarter points.
Karsyn Bellomo paced RHS with 14 points, followed by 12 from freshman Anna Moser and 10 from McLaughlin. Evans added on eight points to go with her gaudy rebound numbers and Marsh had four points.
Wilkins led St. Johnsbury with 11 points, followed by 10 from Kaylee Weaver and seven from Kittredge.
The win gave Rutland a season sweep of the regular-season series with the Hilltoppers, but it wouldn't be shocking if the teams meet again with more on the line given their quality records.
The wins keep racking up for Rutland (10-2), now riding a nine-game winning streak. Six of their final eight regular season games are against Southern Vermont League A Division opponents.
"It's going to be a playoff atmosphere from here on in," coach Bellomo said.
That is the kind of atmosphere Rutland thrives in.
