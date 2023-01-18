Fair Haven's Isabelle Cole connected on a 3-point field goal with 2:45 remaining to cut Rutland's lead to a single point (23-22) and it appeared that the large crowd might in for a treat — a girls basketball thriller similar to Rutland's 2-1 overtime victory at Fair Haven in mid-October.
But the Slaters never scored again and Rutland left Keefe Gym with its eighth consecutive victory, 33-22, and a 9-2 record.
The Slaters endured their first loss and stand at 11-1.
The Slaters appeared to be in too large of a hole, trailing 23-12 heading to the fourth quarter in a game where points were hard to come by.
But they fought back. A 3-pointer by Brittney Love pared the lead to 23-17 and then her teammate Lily Briggs got a big hoop inside. That set the stage for Cole's trey and suddenly it was a one-point game that had the large visiting crowd in a frenzy.
That didn't last long. Rutland's electric freshman Anna Moser made a runner and Mia Marsh meshed a free throw to make it a two-possession game.
When Marsh missed her second free throw, Rutland's Karsyn Bellomo was fouled trying to put in the rebound.. Bellomo made both of her shots and with the Slaters down 28-22, Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson took a timeout with 1:04 remaining.
The Slaters had to foul and Moser canned both of her free throws, putting the game on ice at 30-22.
It is a Rutland County rivalry and the atmosphere rivaled that of the classic overtime soccer game that many of the same players competed in under the October lights of LaPlaca Field.
"It is definitely tough playing a team 20 miles away but we came out and did our job," Rutland junior Mackenzie McLaughlin said.
There were numerous timeouts taken in the fourth quarter as Wilson and Rutland coach Nate Bellomo tried to concoct the plan that could put the tight game in the win column.
"Some of the timeouts were just to calm us down but others were about what we had to do to play our best basketball," McLaughlin said.
Moser led the the Rutlanders in scoring with 11 points and Karsyn Bellomo followed with eight. Ryleigh Hughes added five and Jasmine added four points but her value was in the work she did on the boards.
Lily Briggs had eight points and Cole seven to lead the Slaters.
"At halftime (with a 13-9 lead) we discussed what we were doing and what we had to do in the moment," coach Bellomo said.
Both teams executed beautifully on offense, often making a highlight-reel pass that should have been an assist, only to have the recipient of the pass not be able to finish the play. Missed layups and other blown high percentage shots inside became a theme of the evening for both teams.
"These were two teams that played very good defense," coach Bellomo said.
Wilson agreed.
"The intensity on defense that Rutland brought is something we haven't seen," Wilson said.
He felt the inordinate number of shots missed underneath were the influence of Rutland bigs Hughes and Evans.
"When you have players like that in there, it is in the back of your mind," Wilson said.
Rutland set an early tone. Moser nailed a 3-pointer to boost the lead to 7-2 and when Hughes made both of her free throws, the lead grew to 13-6 midway through the second quarter.
McLaughlin's 3-pointer swelled the Rutland lead to 18-9 and Lanza Bellomo's free throw pushed the margin to double digits.
They looked to be in command.
But the Slaters did have that run that was culminated by Cole's trey to make it 23-22 before the Rutlanders took the game over.
Rutland had played in a similar atmosphere during a victory at Otter Valley where the crowd was large and loud.
"We need more of those," coach Bellomo said.
"I thought it was a great battle of Rutland County. I hope all the people who were here tonight enjoyed it as much as we did even though we came out on the short end," Wilson said.
"We had a lot of open looks that did not fall tonight and they were falling in other games. But that is what happens when you play a good team."
NOTES: Bethany Solari, also on the basketball team, made the golden goal for Rutland against Fair Haven in October. ... Rutland goes for that ninth straight victory on Saturday afternoon at St. Johnsbury before returning to Keefe Gym on Jan. 25 to take on Brattleboro. ... Fair Haven is on the road for its next two games, playing Springfield on Saturday afternoon and Brattleboro on Monday night.
