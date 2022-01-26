The Rutland girls hockey team steamrolled South Burlington 8-1 on Wednesday night but the game did not have the look of an easy game at the outset.
Elise Lidstone scored for Rutland with 2:05 left in the first period, Elizabeth Cooley earning the assist.
Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott made a nice save to enable the Raiders to take that lead into the first intermission.
When the teams came back onto the ice, it took the Wolves only 30 seconds to tie it on Sabrina Brunet's unassisted goal.
Knotted at 1-1, it looked as though the Raiders might be getting ready for a dogfight.
Oh, how that script was altered.
"I think the turning point was when we all started working together," said Rutland senior Grace Stahura.
Once Alyssa Kennedy scored from Molly Abatiell to put Rutland ahead 2-1, their attack became a Ferrari in the fast lane.
That go-ahead goal was a classic example of teamwork with Sydney Wood getting the puck to Abatiell and Abatiell sliding it perfectly to Kennedy right on goalie Amber Rousseau's doorstep. Wood was also credited with an assist.
The play was snapshot of what Stahura meant by "working together."
Cooley scored a goal on a great individual effort, her hard charge to the net allowing the Raiders to take a 3-1 lead.
Cooley struck again with less than a minute to play in the second stanza with Izzy Crossman logging the assist.
Crossman scored an unassisted goal early in the final period and then Kennedy notched another goal, assisted by Anna Gallipo, to extend the margin to 6-1.
Only nine seconds later, Kennedy found the net again with Cooley assisting.
It was Addison Hubert's turn with 4:43 remaining in the game. Crossman and Abatiell picked up assists on the play.
Cooley, Kennedy and the offense was prolific but McDermott, in her second year as a goalie, is helping to make the Raiders formidable on that end as well, working in concert with defenders like Gallipo, Lidstone, Makenna Hubert, Abby Stoodley and Arikka Patorti.
"Sierra has improved a lot this year," Stahura said.
It has been a season of fits and starts for the Raiders, thanks to a long layoff courtesy of COVID. Yet, things are coming together with this victory pushing their record to 6-3 heading into Saturday's home game against the Kingdom Blades.
"COVID was a bit of a step back but it helped us to realize how much we love the sport," Stahura said.
The Wolves' record dipped to 3-7.
Rutland coach Katherine Pate and Stahura weren't buying that this win might well jump start the team. They pointed out they can't take any of those eight goals into the contest with the Blades.
"Every game is different," Pate said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.