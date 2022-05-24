It has been an emotional, up and down season for the Rutland boys lacrosse team filled with the highs of wins and the lows of losses, some of which not contained to the playing field.
In a year with plenty of trial to contend with, it feels nice to win a special game like Senior Day. The Raiders did just that, pulling away from Mount Mansfield 10-4 Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Field.
Before the game, Rutland honored seniors Jacob Burton, Matt Magro, Tyler Terrien, Matt Flannagan, Jack Coughlin and Micaiah Boyle.
"It's great to have one last win at Alumni," said Coughlin, who did plenty of winning on that same field during football season in the fall. "Everything that happened, it's good to bounce back. We were on a losing streak (before Saturday's win at Spaulding). This is a nice one for us."
Coughlin is a defender for the Raiders, fitting given his tenacious energy on the basketball court. That defensive group is fortified with experience with fellow seniors Burton and Terrien joining Coughlin in the back.
"Our three senior defenders played great today," said Rutland coach Ben Burton.
The Raider defense came out with one of their best defensive performances of the year on Tuesday, holding Mount Mansfield to the third least amount of goals Rutland has all year.
The Raiders were swarming to offensive threats and denying chances before they could even materialize.
"We want to swarm the ball, get as many ground balls as we possibly could and create the fast break situation," Coughlin said.
Rutland pitched a shutout in the first half. The effort of their defenders was a huge part, but junior goalie Jarrett Kelley deserved a ton of credit was well.
The Cougars had heightened their offensive aggressiveness in the second quarter getting many more shots off and Kelley was game, having his best quarter to keep Mount Mansfield at bay.
"(Jarrett) got the game ball today. He was playing on his head," coach Burton said.
The Raiders had jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, getting a pair of goals from Boyle, one of which coming on a beautiful double-spin move effort where he shot with his left hand, along with a goal by Jacobb Downs off a ground ball early in the first quarter.
Yet it seemed like Rutland had left something to be desired offensively.
With the Raiders leading by three heading to the fourth, Mount Mansfield got the deficit down to two with seven minutes to play.
Rutland could respond or continue to let the Cougars chip away.
The Raiders chose the former.
Less than 20 seconds, freshman Ethan Wideawake scored and that opened up floodgates for Rutland as it added on. Wideawake scored again two minutes later, before Boyle scored with Rutland a man up.
Wideawake finished a fourth-quarter hat trick with 2:42 to play, before Riley Rodrigue finished the scoring within the final minute.
"Three goals, you can score in a minute and a half, so getting those three goals was amazing," Coughlin said of Wideawake's impact late in the game to help put it away.
Wideawake and Boyle had three goals apiece to pace Rutland, while Rodrigue, Downs, Bradley Burton and Patrick Cooley all scored once.
Jack Arpey had two of Mount Mansfield's goals, while Reece Wolcott and Brady Morigeau had one each.
Rutland plays at powerhouse Burr and Burton Academy Saturday night under the lights of Applejack Stadium.
Their last matchup wasn't particularly close, but the Raiders will be coming in on a high, coming off one of their most complete performances of the season.
Efforts like Tuesday's are essential for success in the Division I playoffs, which begin next week.
"A lot of our games this year have come down to us making mistakes with the little stuff like passing and catching ground balls," Burton said. "Today, they started playing like they can."
