Friday’s Division I quarterfinal was much different for the Rutland girls lacrosse team than its season finale the previous Friday under the lights of Applejack Stadium.
The weather? More than 30 degrees warmer and sunnier. And more importantly, the result? A win. The No. 3 seed Ravens earned a spot in the Division I semifinals, where they’ll meet No. 2 South Burlington, by beating No. 6 seed Essex 13-5 on Alumni Field.
Rutland can score with the best in the state, but when its defense is locked in it becomes doubly dangerous. In Friday’s contest, the Raven defense was tough to crack.
Rutland was quick to crash and clogged up driving lanes all game long. The defense truly shined in the second half, where they held a strong Hornet attack to just one goal. That lone goal came from Abi Robbins, who scored three goals in the first half.
“We crashed harder to the eight and the 12 to stop her,” said Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin. “We knew her tendencies after the first half.”
“We definitely were talking more in the second half,” said Raven defender Luci Horrocks.
Calvin wasn’t tested a ton, having to make just five saves, and that comes down to the girls in front of her, like Horrocks, Jenna Sunderland, Mary Sutton, Mia Marsh and Lauren Solimano, working hard to limit viable scoring chances.
“Our defense has been strong all year,” Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
Rutland’s Alexis Patterson scored off a turnover with 22:41 left in the first half, and 12 seconds later, Karsyn Bellomo found the back of the net. A nice side-arm shot by Kendra Sabotka increased the lead three minutes later, before Robbins put Essex on the board.
The Hornets stayed in the contest for much of the first half, thanks to the work of Robbins and some strong play by their freshman goalie Sierra Harris.
Rutland held a two-goal lead heading into halftime, before it locked in and dominated most of the second half.
Sabotka and Camryn Kinsman led the Ravens with four goals apiece. Sabotka is the known commodity, having hit her 100th career goal this spring, but the junior Kinsman’s breakout this spring has been a boon for Rutland.
“Good things happen when she scores,” Zmurko said.
Kinsman also had an assist in the contest. Kathryn Moore scored twice for Rutland, while Patterson, Bellomo and Makieya Hendrickson scored once. Bellomo also had a really nice assist to Sabotka in the first half.
The Ravens (12-3) will enjoy Friday’s win, but their sights will turn quickly to South Burlington, who they’ll play on Tuesday in the state semifinals. The Wolves were 18-8 winners against Mount Mansfield on Friday.
“(South Burlington) is fast and strong, so talking a lot on defense will be important,” Horrocks said.
“We won’t have room for mistakes in the eight-meter,” Calvin said.
South Burlington, the defending Division I champions, beat Rutland 14-8 earlier in the season.
“I’m looking forward to that. That’s who we want to play,” Zmurko said. “They’re the champions, so if we want to win the championship, we have to take it from them.”
Tuesday’s semifinal is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
