Success in high school basketball doesn’t come on the back of talent alone. It’s built upon connection between teammates.
Building that base of togetherness comes with experience playing together and the Rutland boys and girls basketball teams hope their experience serves them well entering the 2021-2022 season.
Both coming off abbreviated 2020-2021 seasons where wins were more plentiful than losses, expectations are high inside Keefe Gymnasium this winter.
BOYSHigh expectations is the Rutland boys team’s middle name. The Ravens have been to the state semifinals or farther in six of the last seven seasons.
“For us, it’s more about not getting caught up in, ‘wow, we’ve got this, this and this,’” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “You still have to go out and put it together and we have to figure out how to play together. The intensity has been great so far, so I think we have a chance to be really tough.”
Rutland lost just two seniors from last year’s state semifinal squad in Evan Pockette and Noah Depoy.
With so many guys coming back, depth is something that will be big for the Ravens.
“We have a good group. We have a lot of athleticism,” Wood said. “We have more depth than we’ve had in years, so it’s just about finding the pieces to the puzzle and making it all work.”
Guard play was strong for Rutland last year and it figures to be the similarly effective this year as well.
Junior Eli Pockette and senior Jack Coughlin both started and broke out in a big way last year and both saw playing time the season before that. Senior Trey Davine missed last year due to injury, but is another great piece on the wing following a healthy football season.
Junior Tyler Weatherhogg got some playing time last year in the backcourt and is back.
The Ravens will have versatility in guys like Ben Parker and Braeden Elnicki. Parker was a standout on the football field and Elnicki, a sophomore, is a transfer with plenty of talent.
“(Braeden) has good guard skills and has good length,” Wood said. “Ben is just a freak athlete.”
Senior Slade Postemski and junior Luke DelBianco provide plenty of size for Rutland in the post. Eric Swain was impressive during the summer and will play on the block.
The Ravens will be tested right out of the gate with a gauntlet of tough northern Vermont teams, among them two-time defending Division I champion Rice.
“We’ll figure out a lot about ourselves. We’ll know early where we stand,” Wood said.
Rutland opens the season on Saturday, Dec. 11 against Essex in RHS’s North-South Classic at Keefe Gymnasium.
GIRLSLike most teams, the Rutland girls will be relying on those with experience to set the tone.
Seniors Kathryn Moore and Olivia Shipley and junior guard Karsyn Bellomo provide them with multiple years of varsity experience.
Their leadership will be necessary with the losses of scoring threats Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson and spark plug Cecily McCormack.
“We have a good nucleus only losing three seniors, so they know what’s going on,” said RHS coach Nate Bellomo. “Practices have flowed well and the energy has been really good. I don’t think we’ve really missed a beat.
“When someone leaves, someone has to step up and I think they’re ready to step up and ready to go.”
Mackenzie McLaughlin and Mia Marsh are both girls that got their feet wet with varsity minutes last year and should take on heightened roles as well.
Brianna Greene is a player who didn’t play last year, but is a talented athlete, being one of the leaders of the Ravens’ back line on the soccer field.
A key loss, outside of graduations, for the Ravens will be Mattie Peters who will be out this season due to an injury from soccer season.
“We have some good pieces and then we just have to find the other pieces to the puzzle,” Coach Bellomo said.
Rutland has had its older and younger kids working together in the early practices to evaluate talent.
“There’s some kids in the works, but we have to make sure that they’re being prepared for the next level which has more strength and speed,” Bellomo said.
The Ravens roster is built upon their versatility. There are some girls that will be asked to play a handful of spots given a situation that the game presents.
“We’re not really one-dimensional, so if you get in foul trouble, you can shift some kids around,” Bellomo said. “It’s about getting them to understand different spots. The more you know the better.”
Teams go in waves, so coaches have to be flexible with how what they run. Bellomo’s teams over the past couple years have been more guard-heavy and have been able to get up and down the floor well.
Even their post players are athletic and able to do a lot of things. Shipley has had a growing role over the past couple seasons and will be relied upon for leadership, alongside Moore and Karysn Bellomo.
“(Olivia) is not your typical post player, but she has nice touch from the outside, is a really good passer and can handle the ball,” Coach Bellomo said. “She’s long and that’s troublesome for people.”
Rutland opens the season Saturday, Dec. 11 hosting Essex in the North-South Classic.
