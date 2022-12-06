When Rutland senior Eli Pockette suffered an injury late in the football season, the thought of what that might mean for basketball season surely crept into his mind.
After being a key cog in RHS making the Division I state championship game last year, this was supposed to the capping season to a standout four-year varsity career. He just needed a clean bill of health and a chance.
Pockette will get his chance.
The senior was cleared to resume basketball activities and should be ready for the Rutland opener on Saturday against CVU in the North-South Classic at Keefe Gymnasium
Pockette may have have his minutes kept in check early in the season, but the goal is continue to ramp up as the year progresses.
Pockette has loads of varsity experience, something both the Rutland boys and girls basketball teams figure to boast this season.
BOYSThe Rutland boys have high expectations every season. Winning is passed on from class to class and that mentality rarely wavers.
RHS lost a trio of starters from last year’s state runner-up, but there is plenty of talent left over, itching to keep Rutland playing at a high level.
“We have some experience coming back that understand what we want to do and the system we’re trying to implement,” said RHS coach Mike Wood. “They do a pretty good job of bringing along the younger guys.”
Having Pockette, the team’s leading scorer, in any form is a major bonus, given the alternative. The fact that he’s been looking better and better in practices just adds a cherry on top.
“Given the injury he had, he’s in a great spot,” Wood said. “He should have a whole senior year at this point. He looks good and he’s done what he needed to do to be back on the floor.”
Around Pockette at the guard position, senior Tyler Weatherhogg and junior Braeden Elnicki figure to have heightened roles.
Junior Eric Swain will see some time in the post and on the wing. Fellow juniors Will Fuller and Jaiden Watson will see growing roles as well.
In the middle, senior Luke DelBianco is as solid as they come, standing well over 6-feet with tons of strength mixed with deft post moves.
“We’ll try to play through him a bit more this year,” Wood said. “He has got a nice back to the basket game and he has got great hands and footwork. We have to take advantage of him. He’s a tough matchup.”
There’s a handful of other guys battling for spots and roles on the varsity roster.
Similar to year’s past, Rutland’s early-season slate is a gauntlet with gams against Chittenden County’s best teams.
“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves at the beginning of the year,” Wood said.
CVU is coming off a football state championship and many of those kids also play basketball. Rutland has a state championship rematch with three-time defending champion Rice in their second game.
GIRLSPockette will get his senior season. His senior classmate Mattie Peters will cherish hers too. She missed all of her junior season last winter with an injury from soccer season.
Peters returns this year as part of a veteran-laden Rutland girls team that has seven seniors.
“It’s the most I’ve had in a long time, which is something to be said about wanting to be around the program,” said RHS coach Nate Bellomo.
Rutland returns three of its starters from last year’s team in seniors Karsyn Bellomo, Mia Marsh and Mackenzie McLaughlin.
Karsyn Bellomo was Rutland’s leading scorer last year and really grew into her role as the team’s go-to option. McLaughlin and Marsh are tenacious defenders who are also capable offensively.
There’s plenty of underclassmen talent as well. Juniors Ryleigh Hughes and Bethany Solari’s games have continued to grow. Lanza Bellomo earned some minutes last year as a freshman and returns.
Freshman Anna Moser figures to be a major building block for the future. The talented guard has a silky smooth jumper and an endless motor.
“She’s doing really well. There’s a couple other (younger players) that will work their way into the mix,” coach Bellomo said.
“We have a good mixture of speed and basketball bodies that want to get rebounds and muck stuff up.”
There is lots of talent vying for roles in the preseason practices and coach Bellomo has loved the versatility that they all bring.
There aren’t the prototypical post players that Rutland has had in the past few years like 2020 graduate Rylee Burgess and 2022 graduate Olivia Shipley.
Many girls could find themselves in any assortment of positions on the floor.
“They are all interchangeable and can call play multiple positions.” coach Bellomo said.
Similar to the boys, the RHS girls have a tough early-season slate filled with Chittenden County’s best. Rutland opens with perennial power CVU in the North-South Classic on Saturday.
The teams played a competitive contest in the North-South Classic last season, before the Redhawks pulled away late.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
