Over the last five years, there have been two programs that have stood above the rest in Division I boys basketball, Rice and Rutland.
The pair have accounted for four of the last five D-I state titles and at least one of the two teams has been in the championship game every year since 2011.
It’s fitting that two of the most consistently strong Division I programs in the state will be playing each other for the state championship Thursday night at Patrick Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Vermont.
While Rutland went to three straight finals and won two state championships from 2017 to 2019, this crop of Raiders hasn’t gotten to experience that.
Those clubs were led by the likes of Noah Tyson and Jamison Evans. The last time Rutland was in the state finals, the seniors were just freshmen and the underclassmen were still in middle school.
They got a taste of the Patrick Gymnasium aura on Sunday and they’ll get the full meal on Thursday.
“It means a lot to us, especially for our seniors,” said Rutland junior Luke DelBianco after the 44-36 state semifinal win against St. Johnsbury on Thursday.
“Some of them aren’t playing college sports and they have led us to where we are now.”
The sign of a successful program is the next crop of talent maintaining the high standard of those before them. It also is about not forgetting where you came from.
Evans, now playing at Lynn University, is back home this week helping the Raiders prepare for the championship game.
“Tradition doesn’t graduate,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “It’s that next man up mentality. Each group has carved out their own niche in terms of how they lead and bring the younger guys along. That’s been a huge part of our success.”
Wood noted at the start of the season that depth could be a strength for Rutland (16-5) this year. Their starting lineup had the potential to be elite and the guys off the bench wouldn’t create much of a drop off.
Guards Eli Pockette, Jack Coughlin and Trey Davine can impact the game with a key steal, just as much as they can hitting a 3 on the offensive end.
Forward Slade Postemski is one of the most athletic players in the state and center DelBianco dazzles with his post moves and smooth hands around the basket.
Off the bench, guys like Braeden Elnicki, Eric Swain, Tyler Weatherhogg and Ben Parker, among a few others, can make a difference quickly in limited minutes.
The Green Knights blew out Rutland, 72-52, early in the season, but the Raiders hung with Rice in the first half. In that game, Rutland got off to a hot start and couldn’t sustain it in the second half.
Rice comes in with championship pedigree as the two-time defending D-I champions, but this year’s bunch is much younger than ones in years past, boasting no seniors.
There hasn’t been a dip in play for the Green Knights, coming into the state title game with a 17-4 record. Two of Rice’s losses were against top-seeded St. Johnsbury.
For the past few seasons, Michel Ndayishimiye has been the offensive leader of Rice, but with the star guard now playing at UVM, a new Green Knight had to step into those shoes.
Junior Sharif Sharif has taken the baton and run with it this year. Sharif dropped 20 points in a 54-33 thumping of CVU in the state semifinals on Sunday, a performance that Rice fans have grown accustomed to this year.
“The thing we’ve preached all year with guys like that is don’t let them get anything easy,” Wood said. “He’s capable of going out and getting 35 or 40. We definitely have to pay attention to where he is.”
Rice has myriad difference makers around Sharif. Junior Mo Kanneh is a dominant defensive presence in the post. In the semifinal win against the Redhawks, he didn’t score, but he had five blocks.
When you get to this time of season, defenses are often elite. Rutland and Rice certainly fit that category. Heading into the semifinals, the Raiders had given up 44.3 points per game and the Green Knights had allowed 45.8 per game.
“We would like to generate some points in transition. That gets us moving a little bit and probably the same for (Rice),” Wood said.
Points may be hard to come by, but excitement surely won’t be tough to find.
The culmination of that excitement is at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That’s when the ball gets thrown up and a champion is decided.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.