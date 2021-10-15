A lot is made of the Rutland football team’s offense. It’s explosive and can turn the tides of the game in an instant. But what about those guys on the other side of the ball?
That group is just as impressive and it showed in the Ravens’ 43-7 blowout win against one-win Colchester Friday night at Alumni Field.
Rutland’s bid for a perfect regular season continues, improving to 6-0.
The Ravens’ defense has been a turnover machine all season long. It’s not surprising for them to get multiple takeaways a game.
Rutland lived up to that billing, picking off three passes from Colchester quarterback Alex Rublee.
Jonah Bassett had the first one right before halftime, stepping in front of a crossing route and Jaheim Hughes had the second, returning his for a score.
The most impressive of the three might have been Ben Parker’s snag. Rublee rolled out to pass and Parker got his hands on the ball, seemingly knocking it down. But instead of knocking it down he held onto the ball and brought it back into Colchester territory.
“Ben Parker is just a grinder. He does exactly what we ask him to do,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “He just quietly goes about his business. Intensity and integrity, he personifies it.”
The Ravens were in control from the opening kickoff and scored on their opening drive.
On the fifth play of the game, Rutland quarterback Trey Davine hit his top target Slade Postemski on a screen pass to the right side. The tall wideout took a pass that could have went for a couple yards and turned it into a touchdown, running down the sidelines for a 54-yard score.
The Ravens struggled with penalty on their next drive, but made those a thing of the past in the second quarter.
To cap off a 10-play drive, Davine hit Jack Coughlin wide open over the middle for a 14-yard TD pass.
After a 3-and-out for the Lakers, Rutland drove down the field. Davine and Postemski connected for a 17-yard TD pass. Davine evaded pressure and found Parker for a two-point conversion.
Davine’s lone throw of the second half was a 31-yard touchdown to Bassett, the play after Parker’s interception.
Davine threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Bassett had 92 receiving yards and Postemski had 91 receiving yards, all of his coming in the first half.
Rutland capped its scoring on a 3-yard rush by freshman Jayden Graham.
Graham and junior running back Jaheim Hughes got a heavy load of rushes in the second half with the Ravens leading big.
Hughes had an impressive 59-yard run during Rutland’s last possession.
Colchester running back Caleb LeVasseur rushed for 109 yards and the Lakers’ lone score in the fourth quarter.
Colchester (1-6) hosts BFA-St. Albans next Friday.
Rutland (6-0) hosts Hartford on Friday to finish the regular season in a game that could help determine home field advantage in the Division I playoffs.
“Our staffs are friends and we have great respect for what they do,” Norman said. “We’re going to have our hands full, so we’re going to enjoy (Friday’s win) for the moment and come back tomorrow morning and get prepared.”
