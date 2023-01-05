BRANDON — Otter Valley's House of Noise was living up to its name in the early minutes of Thursday night's girls basketball game in which Rutland toppled Otter Valley 54-30.
The gym was rocking and there was a good reason for it. The winless Otters got two quick 3-point field goals from Elena Politano and were leading heavily favored Rutland 7-2.
"It was a playoff atmosphere," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said. "The crowd is in your face and they got those two big 3s."
It changed dramatically. Rutland recovered from the five-point deficit with a 13-0 run to take a 15-7 lead into the second quarter.
"We were down by five and nobody wants to be there," Rutland senior Karsyn Bellomo said. "But we knew what we needed to do on defense. We knew what we were doing wrong."
Rutland corrected some things, began to play its trademark defense and pretty much owned the rest of the night to stretch their record to 7-2.
"It is great to be 7-2. We haven't been there before," Karsyn said.
But the Otters (0-7) had their moments. They were still within striking distance at the half (26-15) and when Breanna Bovey followed her shot for a hoop for the first points of the second half, the Otters had the Rutland lead down to single digits.
OV coach Ray Counter had plenty to be encouraged about.
"Nobody wants to lose by 20 points but we tried to give them a challenge," Counter said.
"We need to be a little more consistent on offense.
"But this was one of our more complete games."
It does not get easier. Windsor is next on the schedule for the Otters.
"We have a tough early schedule and it will help us get better," Counter said.
Bellomo connected on consecutive 3-pointers to key that 13-0 run that took the Rutlanders from a 7-2 deficit to a 15-7 first quarter lead.
The Otters did not fold up the tent. Politano scored on a drive that pared the margin to 20-15 late in the first half before hoops by Jasmine Evans, Bellomo and Ryleigh Hughes helped carry Rutland to its double-digit halftime lead.
Bellomo nailed four 3-point field goals on the way to her 16-point performance. Anna Moser followed with nine, Hughes added seven and Mia Marsh six.
But what pleased coach Bellomo most was the depth displayed by his team. Nine different Rutland players scored.
Politano led the Otters with 13 points. Ryleigh LaPorte added nine points on three 3-point field goals and Emily Peduto contributed four points.
Rutland has achieved this record by standing out in many facets of the game. Moser and Bellomo find teammates and thread perfect passes to them time and again. Moser handles and distributes the ball way above her freshman standing.
The entire team, in fact, passes the ball well and the defense can be suffocating for opponents.
Rutland took a 40-20 lead into the fourth quarter and then Bellomo nailed one of her 3s to push the score to 43-20. Game over.
"That wasn't our greatest defense in the first half," Karsyn Bellomo said.
But the Red & White boasts that shiny 7-2 record and puts it on the line on Jan. 13 at Mount Anthony.
The Otters' tough test at Windsor comes on Saturday.
Coach Greg Hughes and his Otter Valley state championship golf team was recognized in front of the very large crowd during a ceremony at halftime.
Counter and his Otters want to see the day when "state championship" is in their vernacular. The OV girls basketball program has never been to a state final.
But Counter knows that everything must start someplace and there were very encouraging signs on Thursday night that indicate that the Otters will get there eventually.
