Man, did the complexion of this game ever change in a hurry. The Middlebury girls basketball team went to the halftime locker room very much in the game, trailing Rutland 19-13.
Then, the Raiders put the hammer down, outscoring Middlebury 18-3 in the third quarter on the way to a 49-23 victory.
Karsyn Bellomo helped ignite Rutland's third-quarter explosion with two 3-point field goals.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said he liked the energy on defense in the second half but he added he felt the team played well in the first half as well.
The Raiders played a bear of a schedule in the first half of the season, tangling with the cream of Division I from the northern part of the state.
"The North was hard," Karsyn said. "But we as a family are really coming together now. We have great chemistry."
Bellomo led the Raiders with 12 points. Ryleigh Hughes followed with 11 and Olivia Shipley added six.
But the most impressive offensive statistic for the Raiders was that they had 11 players who scored.
Cady Pitner led the 7-10 Tigers with 11 points and Ele Sellers connected on two 3-point field goals for her eight-point performance.
It was the third straight victory for the Raiders and the second time in the last three games that they have held the opponent under 30 points.
They raised their record to 9-8 and host Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
"We are better when we get good paint touches," coach Bellomo said.
They did that frequently in the second half, deftly threading the ball into the low post.
Bellomo's 3-ball was a big piece of what allowed the Raiders to separate themselves from the Tigers in that third stanza. Her first bumped the score to 26-13 and her second launch made it 31-13, essentially putting this one out of reach.
Bellomo spent a lot of the first half dishing the ball off but got more confident in her shooting after the break.
"My teammates picked me up at halftime," the junior guard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.