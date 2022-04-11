New Rutland girls tennis coach Rick Bjorn said before Monday's match with Bellows Falls that this could be a fun season. Then, the fun began. The Raiders rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Terriers.
Sometimes, tennis scores are deceiving. Rutland senior Olivia Shipley carved out a 6-0, 6-2 win over Haley McAllister but Shipley was quick to point out that the score belied just how tough the match was against McAllister.
"It was a fight," Shipley said. "I had to use everything I had. She was hitting the ball in the alleys and they were long rallies."
McAllister also brought a twist to the battle as she was left-handed.
"It took me awhile to realize that she was left-handed," said Shipley, who then made the adjustment when hitting to her backhand.
The No. 3 singles match was even more of a dogfight. Bellows Falls coach Dave Chesley had to love the way Ariana Wunderle went toe-to-toe with Anna Gallipo before falling in the tiebreaker.
Gallipo won the first set 6-0 but Wunderle fought back, winning the second set 6-2.
That set up the 10-point tiebreaker and it went to the wire with Gallipo taking the hard-fought 10-8 decision.
"I was just trying to not let anyone get into my head," said Gallipo of the tiebreaker. "It was stressful but I just treated it as though it was just another point."
Olivia Andrews won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets over Anya Taylor, 6-4, 6-3.
"She was a pretty even opponent," Andrews said.
Shipley and Andrews are senior captains and Bjorn credited them with helping to make a smooth transition after he succeeded Rob Purdy as the coach only five practices ago.
Purdy remains as the RHS boys coach.
"They have made my life a lot easier with their leadership," Bjorn said of the captains.
"I think we have a really strong team," Andrews said after this season-opening match. "Everyone is working hard and we have a lot of young players."
Emma Buckley notched the No. 4 singles victory by dispatching Grace Guild 6-2, 6-4.
"In the second set I had a couple of aces which gave me the confidence to hit harder with my serve," Buckley said.
Buckley felt the convincing team victory could be a precursor to a successful season.
"I think this showed our skill today," Buckley said.
Bethany Solari and Arikka Patorti, athletes who have become familiar to Raider fans with their success in other sports, were dominant in the No. 1 doubles match. They trimmed the tandem of Sapphire Joy and Kathleen Dole, 6-1, 6-1.
Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer were even more dominant in No. 2 doubles play, rolling past Mary Wallace and Dani Robinson 6-0, 6-0.
The only Raider who was disappointed was senior Elizabeth Franzoni. Out for the sport for the first time, she was ready to make her debut in the No. 5 singles spot but the Terriers were short a player, giving Franzoni a forfeit win.
"She was disappointed, but she will play against MSJ. She will definitely be in the rotation," Bjorn said.
"Elizabeth has got a great attitude and a willingness to learn."
MSJ and the Raiders have their city rivalry match on Thursday at Whites Playground at 4 p.m.
Bjorn began playing tennis at age 31 and has been playing for about 25 years.
One day someone heard he was off to play tennis and happened to mention to him that the RHS girls tennis coaching position was open.
Bjorn gave it some thought and then applied for the spot.
It is still all very new, but he has been invigorated by his new team's attitude and dedication.
"There is good enthusiasm on this team. I am really impressed with their attitude," Bjorn said.
Monday's match did nothing to diminish his assessment of the Raiders.
"It was a good start," Bjorn said.
