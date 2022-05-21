WINDSOR — The Rutland baseball team blew open a close game with back-to-back big innings to head home with a 14-2 win Saturday afternoon.
“We had a good start today, we made solid contact and had some smart baserunning,” said Rutland head coach Geoff Bloomer.
The game was tied 2-2 in the first. A Cam Rider single plated two runs for Rutland in the top of the inning. Windsor responded when Lee Bevis touched home then Maison Fortin would score after Charles Palmer grounded out to knot things early.
From there, it was all Rutland as the Raiders found their groove.
Rutland broke things open in the fourth and fifth innings with a two-RBI double. A combination of errors, hit batters, passed balls and every other coaches nightmare came true for Windsor.
Add some very heads-up Raiders baserunning and the game was put out of reach.
Anders Lowkes would grab the win on the bump going three innings. Sam Arnold finished up the last two innings for Rutland.
Rider and Arnold each had two hits for the nine-hit Raiders attack while leadoff hitter Tyler Weatherhogg scored three times.
Bevis and Trevor Lagrow had the only two hits for the Yellow Jackets while Johnny Clark took the loss.
“We were hoping to catch some momentum after winning two games in a row, but we just made too many mistakes today” said Windsor head coach Jamie Richardson.
Rutland improved to 5-9 with a game remaining at Brattleboro on Thursday under the lights. Division III Windsor (4-8) will head to a tough matchup at Division II Hartford (4-7) on Tuesday at 7.
(0) comments
