Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.