SOUTH POMFRET — The Vermont high school Alpine ski championships wrapped up Tuesday afternoon with the slalom portion at Suicide Six.
In the boys race, Rutland’s Brady Kenosh was second with an overall time of 1:16.50 over his two runs. St. Johnsbury’s Thomas Zschau won the race.
The Raiders’ Reed Martin was eighth, while Ben Spiro was 41st.
Mount St. Joseph’s Ben Pencak was 14th, while teammates Grant Thurston (48th) and Brian Pierce (50th) also completed their two runs.
In the girls race, Rutland’s Ashleah Adams was eighth with an overall time of 1:29.85. Teammates Katie Gilmond (14th) and Lea Zmurko (25th) were top 25 finishers as well.
Lauren Solimano (34th) and Luci Horrocks (46) also competed.
South Burlington won overall on the boys side. St. Johnsbury took second place while Stowe claimed third. Mount Mansfield won the state title on the girls side.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Country 55,
Mill River 22
NEWPORT — Mill River was eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday night with a 55-22 loss to the North Country girls basketball team.
Mill River coach Brad Rideout cited a lack of offense as a contributing factor to the loss.
“That’s been our Achilles Heel all season,” he said.
Molly Bruso and Kelsey Sheehe led Mill River in scoring with six points each.
North Country advances to the quarterfinals and faces the winner of the Spaulding-U-32 game Friday at 7 p.m. The Minutemen finish their season 4-17.
Otter Valley 47,
White River Valley 29
SOUTH ROYALTON — A few weeks ago, the Otter Valley girls basketball team was 5-11 and seemingly going nowhere.
After Tuesday night’s 47-29 victory over White River Valley, the Otters are 10-11 and one game away from the final four at the Barre Auditorium in the Division III tournament. It was the first playoff win by an Otter Valley girls basketball team since 2013.
Otter Valley started strong, getting out to a 14-2 lead.
“Getting out to that lead was important for us because it allowed us to dictate the pace,” said Otter Valley senior Mary Kingsley.
Alice Keith led all scorers with 15 points. Livia Bernhardt recorded 12 points, while Kingsley scored nine points from three 3-pointers.
Ella Perreault was the top scorer for the Wildcats with 11 points, while Hannah White recorded eight points.
No. 9 Otter Valley goes to No. 1 Lake Region Friday at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats were still very much in the game at halftime, trailing 25-18 thanks to a 3-pointer from Hannah White in the waning seconds.
Keith engineered a spurt early in the third quarter that helped the Otters separate themselves from the Wildcats. She got a couple of quick baskets that got OV its double-digit lead again and the Otters were off and running.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 6, Rutland 2
ESSEX — The Rutland boys hockey team was eliminated from the Division I playoffs Tuesday night with a 6-2 loss to Essex.
The Raiders jumped out of the gate in the first period, scoring first in the first minute of play.
Ethan Coarse recorded one goal and one assist for the Raiders. Ryan Melen scored the other goal for Rutland, while Eric Brewer recorded one assist.
Drew Forcier led all scorers with two goals. Will Coutre, Ryan Clark, Tobias Martin and Charles Wiegand recorded one goal each.
Augie Louras made 29 saves for the Raiders, while Paul Gordon made 14 saves fort the Hornets.
Essex advances to the Semifinals and faces the winner of the Spaulding/Stowe game Saturday at 5 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 5, Rutland 0
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland girls ice hockey team’s playoff run came to an end Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to BFA-St. Albans.
The game started even, with no goals scored in the first period. In the second, however, the Comets put one past Kristen Pariseau to take the lead. They continued to light it up in the third.
Rutland coach Dirk Steupert mentioned he skated only two lines in the game.
Meghan Connor led BFA in scoring with two goals.
Pariseau made 39 saves for the Raiders, while Maddie Hungerford made 20 saves for BFA.
The Comets face Essex Friday at 7 p.m. in the Semifinals. The Raiders finish their season 7-14.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Magro named RotY
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton women’s basketball freshman point guard Elise Magro highlighted the Spartans’ end-of-year award winners Tuesday afternoon, earning Little East Conference Rookie of the Year accolades.
In addition to Magro landing Rookie of the Year honors, junior guard Brooke Raiche was named to the LEC’s Second Team All-Conference.
It marks the second straight year Raiche has made an All-Conference Team in the LEC, after earning First Team accolades for the 2018-19 season.
The Rutland alumna Magro averaged 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, while starting in all but one game for the Spartans in her first collegiate season.
Raiche had another strong year for Castleton, leading the team in scoring while ranking third on the squad in rebounding.
She averaged 12.3 points per game and ranked among the LEC’s leaders in three-point percentage and free-throw percentage on the year.
Eastern Connecticut State’s Anna Barry was named the league’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year, while Rhode Island College’s Jenna Cosgrove earned Coach of the Year accolades.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Skidmore 24, Castleton 4
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton men’s lacrosse team opened it season Tuesday with a 24-4 loss to Skidmore.
Cameron Russell led Castleton in scoring with two goals, while McKenna and Jared Fontaine recorded one goal each.
Ingison made 18 saves for the Spartans, Brendan McGrath and Dakota Jones made two and one save respectively.
Castleton (0-1) continues its road trip Thursday when it faces Anna Maria at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
Girls Basketball
Division I
Rice 44, Brattleboro 38
Burlington 57, Colchester 32
Division II
Burr and Burton 30, Lyndon 22
Division III
Oxbow 52, Stowe 35
Windsor 98, Randolph 24
Vergennes 52, BFA-Fairfax 37
Bellows Falls 57, Winooski 41
Division IV
Hazen 76, Rivendell 56
Mid Vermont 52, Northfield 34
Richford 63, Twin Valley 28
Boys Hockey
BFA-St. Albans 4, Colchester 0
Harwood 2, Missisquoi 1
Hartford 2, Lyndon 1
Girls Hockey
Essex 3, Rice 1
Spaulding 7, Brattleboro 4
NCU/LI 3, Stowe 2
